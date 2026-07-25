Arsenal have internally approved a potential move for Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, who has entered the final year of his contract

The Premier League champions regard Vinicius as the top target to strengthen their attack following Gabriel Martinelli's demotion from the starting XI

Club-to-club talks with Real Madrid are yet to begin, and no breakthrough in the Brazilian's contract negotiations has been reached

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Arsenal have reportedly given unanimous internal approval to pursue a move for Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior.

The newly-crowned Premier League champions are looking to reshape their attacking options this summer, and the Brazilian international has emerged as the club's primary target for the left wing position.

Vinicius currently has 12 months remaining on his contract at Real Madrid, and discussions over an extension have stalled without any agreement in sight.

Arsenal Eyeing Vinicius Junior Transfer With Move Approved at All Levels

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal's Push for Vinicius Junior

While Arsenal's interest has been cleared at the highest levels of the club's hierarchy, formal discussions between the two clubs have not yet commenced. The report notes that the move remains at an early stage, and there is no certainty that a deal will be concluded.

The primary motivation behind Arsenal's interest is the need to identify a new starting left winger. Gabriel Martinelli is expected to lose his place in the starting line-up, and the club view Vinicius as the ideal solution to that problem.

According to a report by The Athletic published on 25 July, Real Madrid now face a difficult decision: either agree a transfer fee while they still can, or risk the 24-year-old leaving on a free transfer in the summer of 2027.

Vinicius Insists Real Madrid Remain His Dream Club

The player himself has previously expressed a strong desire to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu for the long term. Speaking on his contract situation, Vinicius said: "I'm not in a hurry to renew my contract. I'm tied to the club until 2027, so between now and 2027, there's still a lot for Madrid and me to discuss."

He added:

"I've never imagined myself away from Real Madrid. I enjoy every moment I spend here because this is my dream club. I always dreamed of playing here and being able to stay for so long."

Vinicius also described his position within the squad as something he cherishes, noting:

"Now I'm one of the captains of the team. Even at such a young age, that's something very special that doesn't happen often in football history."

Despite his stated preference to stay, the absence of a new contract keeps the door open for interested clubs.

Vinicius's Recent Form

The Brazilian's profile has only grown in recent months. He scored 22 goals in all competitions for Real Madrid last season, despite the club enduring back-to-back trophy-less campaigns. He also delivered a strong showing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, netting four goals across five matches before Brazil were eliminated by Norway in the round of 16.

Arsenal have already moved early in the transfer window, securing the permanent signing of Piero Hincapie alongside completed deals for Christos Tzolis and Illan Meslier.

Source: YEN.com.gh