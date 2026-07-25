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A deputy constituency youth organiser aspirant was allegedly attacked by unidentified men at a polling station in Assin Fosu during NDC branch executive elections

Yaw Owusu was rushed to St. Francis Xavier Hospital before being referred to Cape Coast Teaching Hospital due to the severity of his injuries

The assault broke out after Owusu raised concerns over a ballot discrepancy, with 25 votes counted despite only 17 delegates being announced

Violence broke out during National Democratic Congress (NDC) branch executive elections in the Assin Central Constituency on Saturday, leaving a deputy constituency youth organiser aspirant hospitalised with serious injuries after an alleged attack at the Bamboo Factory polling station in Assin Fosu.

The victim, Yaw Owusu, sustained a fractured neck, an eye injury, and suspected head and spinal injuries during the incident.

NDC Branch Elections Turn Violent in Assin Central as Aspirant Suffers Fractured Neck

Source: Facebook

GNA reported that he was initially treated at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu before doctors referred him to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for specialist care due to the severity of his condition.

According to Owusu, tensions escalated during the branch women's organiser election after he and some supporters noticed what they believed to be an irregularity in the voting process.

He said election officials announced that 17 delegates were present to cast their votes, but when the ballots were counted, the total came to 25, raising concerns of over-voting.

Shortly after he publicly questioned the discrepancy, Owusu said a group of men he believes were affiliated with an opposing camp descended on him with sticks and sharp objects, inflicting multiple injuries across his body.

The assault has since been reported to the Central North Regional Police Command, which has opened an investigation into the matter.

Owusu has appealed directly to the NDC's national leadership, specifically naming the Party's National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, to intervene in the situation.

Source: YEN.com.gh