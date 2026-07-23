A 56-year-old Louisiana pastor faced a five-day jury trial after a federal indictment on 25 counts, including wire fraud and obstruction

Dale Sanders allegedly withdrew funds from church bank accounts and used a church debit card for unauthorised personal purchases over four years

The pastor, who is also a published author, asked his congregation to pray for him after his indictment earlier this year

A 56-year-old Louisiana pastor has been convicted of stealing more than $340,000 (approximately GHS 4.9 million) from two churches he led, using the funds to bankroll personal indulgences including gambling, dining, and everyday living costs.

Court convict a US pastor of stealing over $340,000 from two churches to sponsor his gambling activities. Image credit: kali9/iStock, New York Post

Source: UGC

Dale Sanders, a resident of Kenner, Louisiana, was found guilty following a five-day jury trial on a 25-count federal indictment.

The charges brought against him included wire fraud, access device fraud, and obstruction of a federal investigation, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

How Sanders Allegedly Drained Church Funds

Prosecutors said Sanders served as pastor of Fifth African Baptist Church in New Orleans and Second New Guide Missionary Baptist Church in Metairie.

Over a period spanning April 2020 to April 2024, he allegedly made repeated unauthorised withdrawals from church bank accounts and routed those funds into his personal finances.

He also used a church debit card to purchase goods and services for his own benefit, accumulating a total of more than $340,000 (roughly GHS 4.9 million) in stolen funds.

Authorities further alleged that Sanders submitted a falsified document in response to a federal grand jury subpoena during the investigation into his conduct, adding the obstruction charge to his already lengthy list of offences.

Sanders is also a published author. His book, 'Strut Your Stutter', encourages readers to "be peacock proud of whoever you are and whatever you're working with."

Following his indictment in April, Sanders uploaded a video to his social media pages calling on his congregation to pray for both him and what he called his "enemy."

He now faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 (approximately GHS 3.6 million), and up to three years of supervised release upon completing any prison term.

The Instagram post below has more details about the conviction of Pastor Dale Sanders.

Nigerians React to Convicted Pastor's Story

YEN.com.gh compiled the following reactions:

lingeriebytemmy said:

"Only God knows who's truly serving him."

habbeynagogo said:

"If to say na Nigeria dem go say na setup………"

jyro_gal said:

"Them go dey preach vanity upon vanity but na them love things of the world pass 😂."

hypemanguru said:

"Lol… na their business na."

ecom.safari said:

"If you talk naw, they will say he's a man of God. Wish they can investigate Nigerian pastors, you will be amazed."

Ayitey Ayayee-Amim, meet the Ghanaian Pastor who is on the FBI's Most Wanted list. Photo credit: GhanaWeb & FBI

Source: UGC

Ghanaian pastor appears on FBI's most wanted list

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian pastor had spent nearly a decade on the FBI’s wanted list after he jumped bail and disappeared ahead of his fraud trial in the United States.

Ayitey Ayayee-Amim, who also operates under the names Kwame, Sam, and "Man of God", was first arrested on 8 May 2015 in connection with a healthcare fraud scheme at Paradise Home Health, a medical services provider based in Arlington, Texas.

According to a report sighted on GhanaWeb, he was released on bail following his initial arrest, but chose not to appear when his jury trial commenced on August 15, 2016.

Source: YEN.com.gh