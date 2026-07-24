The US Department of State's Diplomatic Security Service has opened applications for Security Technical Specialists to serve at missions worldwide

The role involves installing and maintaining high-tech security systems, including alarms, X-ray machines, and explosive detection equipment at overseas posts

Applicants need at least a high school diploma and two years of relevant technical experience, along with eligibility for a Top Secret security clearance

The US Department of State's Diplomatic Security Service is recruiting Security Technical Specialists (STS) to support technical security programmes at American missions across the globe, with applications currently open to eligible candidates.

The announcement was made publicly by the US Department of State Careers office, which shared details of the position and encouraged interested individuals to apply and circulate the opportunity within their professional networks.

The US Department of State seeks Security Technical Specialists to install and maintain advanced security systems at embassies worldwide. Apply now for this vital role. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What the role involves

Security Technical Specialists are responsible for installing, maintaining, repairing, and troubleshooting a range of technical security systems at US embassies and consulates. These systems include access control units, alarm systems, vehicle arrest systems, security video infrastructure, explosive detection equipment, X-ray machines, and forced entry ballistic-resistant doors.

Beyond hardware maintenance, the role also requires applying IT best practices to monitor networking equipment, workstations, servers, and applications. Specialists may additionally be required to conduct technical security design evaluations, prepare updates to architectural drawings, manage equipment supply chain logistics, and supervise locally employed staff at overseas posts.

The duties assigned to any individual specialist vary depending on the size and requirements of the diplomatic mission to which they are posted.

Eligibility and application requirements

Candidates must be US citizens, at least 20 years old at the time of application and 21 years old upon appointment, and appointed before the age of 60. All applicants must be able to obtain and maintain a Top Secret/SCI security clearance, meet relevant medical and physical qualification standards, and hold a valid US driver's licence.

In terms of qualifications, the Department requires at least two years of specialised experience that demonstrates the ability to troubleshoot and repair electronic, electrical, or electro-mechanical systems. A high school diploma or higher is the minimum educational requirement.

Interested applicants can submit their application through the official Department of State Careers portal.

Below is the Facebook post from U.S. Department of State – Careers on the job opening.

US opens applications for medical professionals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Department of State announced that it is actively recruiting medical professionals across five specialised roles to support American diplomatic and consular missions worldwide.

The announcement covers positions ranging from clinical and psychiatric care to emergency and laboratory medicine.

Source: YEN.com.gh