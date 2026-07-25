Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare rejected reports that Ghana's 2026 World Cup camp was split along Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy fan lines

Asare confirmed Shatta Wale promised him a car and cash reward after the World Cup but said the gifts have not yet been received

The goalkeeper described Shatta Wale as his 'godfather' and said the musician's resilience through hardship has inspired him over the years

Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has denied reports that Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup camp was fractured along the rival fan bases of musicians Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, calling the claims outright false.

Speaking to Ohemaa Woyeje in a recent interview, Asare was asked directly whether the national team's camp had been divided. His answer was blunt: "That is not true."

Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare denies reports that Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup camp was fractured along the rival fan bases of musicians Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

Source: Facebook

Reports had circulated suggesting that Stonebwoy's supporters within the Black Stars were displeased because members of the Shatta Movement were prominently involved during Ghana's World Cup campaign.

Asare said he does not engage with such narratives online and urged people to verify facts before speaking publicly.

"Apart from playing the matches, I don't even go on social media to check what people have said because they will say what they want, and you can't change anything about it," he said. "Everyone has a way of doing their job; it's just up to them to be careful and make sure they find the truth before they voice out."

The goalkeeper also addressed speculation that his preference for Shatta Wale's music indicated hostility towards other artists, firmly rejecting that interpretation. He said he listens to a wide range of Ghanaian musicians, including Stonebwoy and Black Sherif, but considers Shatta Wale a personal source of motivation.

"Just because people say I'm SM doesn't mean I hate Stonebwoy or I don't listen to Black Sherif's music. I listen to most of the artistes, but personally my motivation and everything is Shatta Wale," he explained, adding that the musician's Korle Gonno roots are something they share.

Asare Still Awaiting Promised Car, Cash from Shatta Wale

Asare also confirmed that Shatta Wale had promised him a car and a cash reward following Ghana's return from the World Cup, though neither has materialised yet. Rather than expressing frustration, he said his confidence in the musician remains intact.

He referred to Shatta Wale as his "godfather", explaining that the artist's ability to endure personal hardships has shaped his own outlook on life's difficulties. "When I look at some of the things he has been through, one way or the other I face such challenges, so I look up to him and learn," he said.

On the outstanding promises, Asare remained philosophical, saying those who made commitments will honour them in their own time. "The day I least expect it, he might call me and give it to me. I'm just happy that they saw me and thought to do such things for me," he added.

Source: YEN.com.gh