The respected CEO has praised graduates from a very popular university for their strong performance in recruitment processes and the workplace

He credited the institution’s training approach, which he said combines academics with entrepreneurship and workplace discipline

His comments have since sparked discussion around graduate quality and workplace readiness in Nigeria’s education system

The CEO of Lendsqr, Adedeji Olowe, has commended Bishop David Oyedepo over the quality of graduates produced by Covenant University, noting their strong performance in the workplace.

Olowe, who also serves as board chair at Paystack, shared his observations in a LinkedIn post where he highlighted the consistent performance of Covenant University graduates who have applied to work at Lendsqr over the past four years.

A Nigerian tech executive has praised Covenant University graduates for their strong performance in the workplace. Photo credit: Michele Sibiloni/Simon Maina/ Getty Images

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According to him, while applicants from the institution are not the majority in the company’s recruitment pipeline, those who do apply often stand out during assessments and interviews.

He noted that many of them perform strongly on the job and demonstrate fast learning abilities once employed.

However, he also observed that some graduates may struggle under high-pressure work environments, despite their strong academic and technical foundations.

Olowe further stated that his findings appear to reflect broader trends across different sectors, where Covenant University graduates are reportedly performing competitively in interviews and professional roles.

He described the institution as one that appears to focus not only on academic instruction but also on entrepreneurship and workplace discipline.

He credited Bishop Oyedepo for contributing to the development of future Nigerian professionals through the university’s training approach.

Source: YEN.com.gh