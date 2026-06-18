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Company CEO Shares Things He Noticed about Job-Seeking Covenant University Graduates in Last 4 Years
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Company CEO Shares Things He Noticed about Job-Seeking Covenant University Graduates in Last 4 Years

by  Edwin Abanga
2 min read
  • The respected CEO has praised graduates from a very popular university for their strong performance in recruitment processes and the workplace
  • He credited the institution’s training approach, which he said combines academics with entrepreneurship and workplace discipline
  • His comments have since sparked discussion around graduate quality and workplace readiness in Nigeria’s education system

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The CEO of Lendsqr, Adedeji Olowe, has commended Bishop David Oyedepo over the quality of graduates produced by Covenant University, noting their strong performance in the workplace.

Olowe, who also serves as board chair at Paystack, shared his observations in a LinkedIn post where he highlighted the consistent performance of Covenant University graduates who have applied to work at Lendsqr over the past four years.

Covenant University, David Oyedepo, Adedeji Olowe, Lendsqr, Paystack, Nigerian graduates, education, recruitment, employment, workplace performance, LinkedIn, entrepreneurship, Nigeria, higher education, tech industry, graduate quality, professional
A Nigerian tech executive has praised Covenant University graduates for their strong performance in the workplace. Photo credit: Michele Sibiloni/Simon Maina/ Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

According to him, while applicants from the institution are not the majority in the company’s recruitment pipeline, those who do apply often stand out during assessments and interviews.

He noted that many of them perform strongly on the job and demonstrate fast learning abilities once employed.

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However, he also observed that some graduates may struggle under high-pressure work environments, despite their strong academic and technical foundations.

Olowe further stated that his findings appear to reflect broader trends across different sectors, where Covenant University graduates are reportedly performing competitively in interviews and professional roles.

He described the institution as one that appears to focus not only on academic instruction but also on entrepreneurship and workplace discipline.

He credited Bishop Oyedepo for contributing to the development of future Nigerian professionals through the university’s training approach.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

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