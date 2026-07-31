US Lists 4 Medical Conditions That May Lead to Visa Rejection in 2026

The US government published a list of communicable diseases that could disqualify foreign nationals from receiving a visa

Four specific medical conditions were identified, all flagged during the mandatory medical examination that most applicants must undergo

The US government cited public health protection as the basis for the policy, outlining the criteria on its official website

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The United States government has published details of the health conditions that could result in a visa rejection for foreign applicants in 2026, outlining its position on its official government website.

The US government outlines four communicable diseases that may disqualify foreign nationals from visa approval, emphasising public health protection. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The policy centres on communicable diseases, which American immigration authorities treat as potential grounds for inadmissibility during the visa screening process.

The medical evaluation in question applies to most immigrant and non-immigrant visa applicants before a final determination is made on their case.

4 health conditions that may block US visa

According to the US government, four specific medical conditions have been identified as potential barriers to visa approval: gonorrhoea, leprosy, syphilis, and tuberculosis.

Any applicant found to carry one or more of these conditions during the mandatory medical examination may be ruled inadmissible on public health grounds.

The government's official website states that applicants with communicable diseases may be turned away if those conditions meet certain risk criteria, explaining: "Communicable diseases that may pose a public health emergency of international concern if they meet one or more of the factors listed."

Why the US screens for these conditions

The rationale behind the policy, as stated by the US government, is the protection of public health. The four conditions listed are classified as communicable diseases that carry a risk of wider transmission, and their inclusion in the inadmissibility criteria reflects the federal government's approach to managing health-related entry risks.

The medical examination forms part of the standard visa application process. Applicants are assessed by approved physicians, and any flagged condition is reviewed by immigration authorities as part of the broader admissibility determination.

Foreign nationals planning to apply for a US visa in 2026 are advised to review the medical requirements carefully before submitting their applications, as a positive diagnosis for any of the listed conditions could affect the outcome of their case.

UK explains citizenship residency rules for foreigners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK government had explained the conditions foreign nationals married to, or in a civil partnership with, a British citizen must satisfy to apply for citizenship.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and be legally married to, or in a civil partnership with, a British citizen at the time of application.

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Source: YEN.com.gh