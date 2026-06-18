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Young Lady Who Was Always 1st in School Graduates From University, Breaks Major Record
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Young Lady Who Was Always 1st in School Graduates From University, Breaks Major Record

by  Edwin Abanga
2 min read
  • A young woman has attracted widespread admiration after sharing her exceptional academic record, which spans from primary school through university
  • Several commenters praised her discipline, determination and commitment to excellence, while others celebrated the importance of academic success and perseverance
  • Her story has joined a growing number of inspiring educational achievements being shared online, highlighting the rewards of consistency and dedication in academics

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A young woman has earned widespread praise on social media after sharing a remarkable academic journey that saw her consistently finish at the top of her class from primary school through university.

The graduate, identified on X as @alexanderlinda_, posted photos of several awards and certificates she received over the years in recognition of her outstanding academic performance.

University of Lagos, UNILAG, first class graduate, Economics graduate, academic excellence, best graduating student, Nigerian student, education, academic achievement, first position, awards, outstanding student, X, social media, inspiring story
Photo credit: Alexanderlinda/X
Source: Twitter

According to her, she graduated as the overall best student in both primary and secondary school and maintained the same standard throughout her education. She also disclosed that she never finished in second place during her years in school.

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"I was the overall best graduating student right from primary school through secondary school. There was never a time where I took 2nd position. Graduated from the University with a first-class degree in Economics too."

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Her post quickly attracted attention online, with many social media users congratulating her on the achievement and applauding her consistency and dedication.

Others described her academic record as inspiring, while some encouraged young students to remain focused on their educational goals.

Watch the X post here:

The graduate's story has added to the growing number of inspiring accounts of academic excellence being shared on social media.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

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