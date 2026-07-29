The UK government issued a travel advisory warning its citizens about visiting certain African countries in 2026

The advisory covers 5 African nations and outlines specific safety concerns residents should be aware of before travelling

British nationals planning trips to the affected countries have been urged to review the latest guidance before departure

The United Kingdom government has issued a travel advisory warning British nationals to exercise caution when visiting five African countries in 2026.

The five countries listed in the advisory are the Central African Republic (CAR), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), South Sudan, Nigeria, and Sudan.

UK government issues a travel advisory for British nationals on safety risks in five African countries in 2026. Stay informed about security concerns before travelling. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The advisory, released by UK authorities, flags a range of security and safety concerns that could affect travellers heading to the named destinations across the continent.

UK issues travel advisory for 5 African countries in 2026

The five African countries covered by the advisory have been flagged for varying levels of risk, with the UK government urging citizens to stay informed and take necessary precautions before and during any planned travel.

British nationals already in the affected countries have also been advised to monitor local developments closely and follow guidance from local authorities where applicable.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) regularly updates its travel advisories based on assessments of political stability, crime levels, terrorism risks, and health conditions in countries around the world.

UK's warning to travellers heading to Africa

Individuals planning to visit any of the five countries have been encouraged to consult the latest FCDO guidance before making any travel arrangements. The advisory recommends that travellers register their presence with the nearest British embassy or high commission upon arrival and maintain awareness of their surroundings at all times.

Travel insurance that covers the specific risks highlighted in the advisory was also recommended for those proceeding with planned trips despite the warnings.

The UK government's travel advisory system categorises countries according to risk levels, ranging from standard precautionary advice to warnings against all travel, and the designations can change rapidly in response to evolving situations on the ground.

UK explains citizenship eligibility timeline for foreigners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Kingdom government announced guidance detailing the conditions foreign nationals must satisfy before they can apply for citizenship through naturalisation.

According to the guidance, an applicant must be at least 18 years old and be legally married to, or in a civil partnership with, a British citizen at the time of application.

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Source: YEN.com.gh