Former Brazil striker Tassio Maia dos Santos has tragically died after a powerful storm caused a wall to collapse in Rio de Janeiro

Gale-force winds of up to 75mph battered the city on July 29, leaving a trail of destruction, with Tassio among those caught in the disaster

Serie A club Botafogo confirmed the heartbreaking news in an official statement, paying tribute to their former striker

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Former Brazilian footballer Tássio Maia dos Santos has died at the age of 41 after a wall collapsed on him during a violent storm in Rio de Janeiro.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, July 29, when powerful winds of up to 75mph tore through the city, claiming five lives in total.

Former Brazil striker Tássio Maia dos Santos dies after wall collapse. Photo credit: @tassio09/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Tássio was carrying out renovation work at a historic mansion in Rio de Janeiro's hilltop Santa Teresa neighbourhood when powerful storm winds caused a wall to collapse.

The tragic incident also claimed the life of his colleague, Vandre Cordeiro, who was working alongside the former striker.

Botafogo pays tribute to former striker

Brazilian Serie A club Botafogo, for whom Tássio featured during the 2015 season, issued an official statement mourning his passing. The club wrote on X:

"With great sadness, Botafogo mourns the passing of former player Tássio Maia dos Santos, who wore our shirt in 2015, at the age of 41. Tássio was the victim of a wall collapse during the strong winds that struck Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday,"

The statement continued: "At this time of grief, the club extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with Tássio."

Watch the heartbreaking moment the wall collapsed on Tássio, as shared on X:

Who was Tássio?

Tássio enjoyed a 17-year professional career that spanned from 2002 to 2019, representing 27 clubs across Brazil, Europe and Central America.

A natural centre-forward, he left his mark with spells at Bulgaria's CSKA Sofia and Costa Rica's Deportivo Saprissa, where he enjoyed his most prolific campaign by scoring five goals in 19 appearances.

According to Transfermarkt, he accumulated 31 goal contributions, comprising 29 goals and 2 assists, in 129 appearances throughout his journeyman career.

Tássio Maia dos Santos' career spanned 17 seasons, scoring over 20 goals. Photo credit: @tassio09/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Social media mourns Tássio

News of Tassio's death drew an outpouring of grief and sympathy online, with supporters and followers sharing heartfelt messages.

@VeraL58259 mourned:

"My condolences to the family and may God comfort everyone's heart."

@CardosoZac57470 wrote:

"My deepest condolences to the entire family, GOD BLESS YOU ALL."

@andersonbarlac added:

"Goodness gracious, what a tragedy! My condolences to the family and to everyone who is in the same situation right now, because of those windstorms in the south and southeast of the country."

@LeonardoDr64137 ended:

"May God receive you in the spiritual world and grant consolation to those who remain!"

Young footballer dies after tragic hotel fall

In another sombre publication, YEN.com.gh reported that young footballer Luis Felipe Gomes de Jesus died after falling from a hotel roof while attending a prestigious youth tournament.

The tragedy occurred on the final day of the competition, with police investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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Source: YEN.com.gh