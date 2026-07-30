The US government published guidance outlining the specific immigration violations that could result in the deportation of foreign nationals, including Nigerians

Authorities warned that criminal activity, public safety threats, and visa breaches are among the primary grounds for removal from the United States

The government also explained when expedited removal can occur without an immigration court hearing, and how individuals can check for a deportation order

The United States government has outlined three key immigration violations that could result in the deportation of Nigerians and other foreign nationals residing in the country.

The guidance, published by US authorities, explains that deportation is the legal process by which a non-citizen is removed from the United States for breaching immigration law.

US government guidance details immigration violations leading to deportation for foreign nationals. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Detained individuals may be held in a detention facility while their cases are processed, and some may appear before an immigration judge while others face removal without a court hearing.

Three grounds for deportation

According to the US guidance, the first ground for deportation is involvement in criminal activity. Foreign nationals who participate in criminal acts may be detained and subsequently removed from the country under US immigration law.

The second ground concerns public safety. Non-citizens deemed a threat to public safety can be deported, with authorities noting that such concerns form a valid legal basis for removal proceedings.

The third ground is a violation of visa conditions.

The US government warned that failing to comply with the terms attached to a visa or other entry documents could trigger deportation proceedings against a foreign national.

When expedited removal applies

The guidance also addresses expedited removal, a process through which certain non-citizens can be removed from the United States without first appearing before an immigration court.

Expedited removal may apply to individuals who enter the country without valid travel documents, use forged or fraudulent documents, or fail to comply with the conditions of their visa or entry permit.

How to check for a deportation order

For those wishing to confirm whether a deportation order has been issued against them, the US government directed individuals to the Automated Case Information System, which is managed by the Department of Justice.

To use the system, a person must provide their eight- or nine-digit Alien Registration Number, also known as an A-number. This number appears on official correspondence from the Department of Homeland Security and the Executive Office for Immigration Review.

The guidance is part of a broader effort by US authorities to inform non-citizens about immigration rules and the legal consequences of non-compliance.

US adds 5,000 foreigners to criminal list

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has added 5,000 more criminal illegal aliens to the "Worst of the Worst" database.

This comes as part of the Trump administration's continued push to make immigration enforcement more transparent.

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Source: YEN.com.gh