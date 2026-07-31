Veteran Ghanaian comedian Ajors resurfaced after years away from the public eye to attend Apostle Kantanka's final funeral rites

Ajors said that the Kantanka family treated him well during the late apostle's one-week observance, drawing him to the ceremony

The comedian disclosed that Apostle Kantanka once came to his financial aid, a gesture he said left a lasting impression on him

Veteran Ghanaian comedian Ajors has made a rare public appearance after years away from the spotlight, attending the final funeral rites of the late Apostle Prof. Emeritus Dr Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka at Independence Square in Accra.

Veteran comedian Ajors makes a rare public appearance at Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's funeral to pay his last respect. Image credit: Dek360

Source: Facebook

Dressed entirely in black, Ajors arrived at the funeral grounds to pay tribute to the renowned inventor, preacher, and founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission.

His presence quickly drew attention from mourners and social media users, many of whom expressed excitement at seeing the comic icon resurface after his prolonged absence from Ghana's entertainment scene.

Ajors explains why he attended despite controversy

The funeral had been surrounded by reported controversies and injunctions over the burial arrangements, yet Ajors said he had no hesitation in showing up.

Speaking briefly at the venue, he explained that the Kantanka family's warm reception during the late apostle's one-week observance had already reaffirmed the deep connection he shared with the deceased and his loved ones.

He also reflected on a personal act of generosity by Apostle Kantanka, recalling an occasion when the inventor stepped in to assist him financially during a difficult period.

Ajors did not reveal the specific amount or the circumstances involved, but described the gesture as one that left a profound mark on him and ultimately motivated his decision to honour the apostle in person at the funeral.

Thousands gather to celebrate Kantanka's legacy

The final funeral rites drew an enormous crowd, with politicians, traditional rulers, religious leaders, celebrities, and admirers travelling from across the country to celebrate the life and legacy of one of Ghana's most distinguished inventors.

Ajors' unexpected return to public life, combined with his heartfelt tribute, emerged as one of the more talked-about moments from the ceremony.

His remarks prompted widespread comment online, with many Ghanaians sharing mixed reactions.

The X video of Ajors is below.

Kantanka's old wise saying resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an old video of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka sharing a cautionary message resurfaced amid ongoing disputes within his family.

Kantanka used the story of a man who ignored warnings about keeping a lion at home, only to suffer irreversible consequences.

Many social media users connected the message to current events surrounding the Kantanka family, calling it a timely reminder.

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Source: YEN.com.gh