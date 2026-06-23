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Healthcare Worker in Canada Mentions Salary, Gives Breakdown of Monthly Expenses
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Healthcare Worker in Canada Mentions Salary, Gives Breakdown of Monthly Expenses

by  Edwin Abanga
2 min read
  • A young Nigerian woman living in Canada has shared details about her monthly income and cost of living, sparking online discussion
  • Her comments have triggered wider conversations across various social media platforms about the financial pressures faced by immigrants abroad
  • Many users are discussing the gap between perceived earnings overseas and the reality of maintaining expenses while also supporting families back home

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A young Nigerian woman living and working in Canada has shared insights into her monthly earnings and the cost of living, sparking conversations online about financial pressures faced by immigrants abroad.

In a social media post, she explained that she felt it was important to give friends, relatives, and dependents back home a clearer understanding of how life abroad is managed on a tight budget.

Nigerian woman, Canada, cost of living, salary, monthly income, rent, healthcare worker, immigration, diaspora, African migrants
A young Nigerian woman living in Canada has shared details about her monthly income and living expenses, sparking online discussions. Photo credit: Juanmoino/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

According to her, although earnings in Canada, particularly within the healthcare sector, may appear substantial, living expenses significantly reduce take-home income. She noted that her monthly salary is around $5,000, with rent alone accounting for about half of that amount.

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She further explained that after tax deductions, she still has to cater for essential expenses, including utilities such as gas, internet, phone credit, groceries, and other daily needs, which further strain her finances.

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Watch the TikTok video stirring conversations on the challenges of life abroad here:

Her comments have generated discussion online about the realities of living abroad, particularly the balance between earning in foreign currency and managing high living costs, while still supporting family responsibilities in home countries.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

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