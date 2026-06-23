A young woman has sparked widespread social media debate after arguing that men should compensate women for carrying and giving birth to their children

The discussion has reignited broader conversations about parental responsibilities, appreciation within relationships, and the value society places on motherhood

The video continues to circulate widely online, with many users sharing their perspectives on whether fathers should provide additional compensation to mothers beyond their parental responsibilities

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A woman's opinion on childbirth and financial responsibility in relationships has sparked widespread discussion across social media after she argued that men should compensate women for having their children.

In a video that has attracted thousands of views and reactions, the young woman challenged what she described as society's traditional expectations surrounding pregnancy, childbirth and parenting.

A woman's opinion on childbirth has sparked a lively conversation online after she argued that fathers should compensate women for giving birth to their children. Photo credit: Drsprodces/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

She suggested that women deserve some form of payment from the fathers of their children in recognition of the physical, emotional and financial demands of carrying and giving birth.

According to her, compensation does not necessarily have to be monetary, but should reflect appreciation and acknowledgement of the sacrifices involved.

She maintained that if a man cannot provide financial compensation, he should find other meaningful ways to reward the woman, stressing that "the keyword is payment."

The woman also predicted that her opinion would attract criticism, urging those who agreed with her not to be discouraged by negative comments.

She insisted that women should stand by the idea because they deserve to be appreciated for the role they play in bringing children into the world.

Watch the X video stirring controversy online:

Her remarks quickly generated widespread debate online, with social media users expressing sharply divided opinions.

While some agreed that childbirth deserves greater recognition and support from fathers, others argued that parenting is a shared responsibility that should not be viewed as a transaction.

Source: YEN.com.gh