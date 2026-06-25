Djed Spence faces backlash for snubbing Thomas Partey during pre-match greetings during the World Cup game between Ghana and England

A Ghanaian man sent voice notes to Djed Spence's DM expressing dissatisfaction, urging him to open his comment section

Meanwhile, Ghanaians on social media erupt with outrage following Spence's handshake controversy in the World Cup match

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A Ghanaian man sent several voice notes to England's Djed Spence after his widely discussed handshake snub of Thomas Partey.

On Tuesday, June 23, 2026, Ghana Black Stars played against England's Three Lions at the Boston Stadium in the United States of America (USA).

A Ghanaian man sends several voice notes to Djed Spence, blasting him for snubbing Partey. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Tottenham Hotspur defender became the focus of intense social media scrutiny after England's World Cup group-stage clash with Ghana.

Footage from the match appeared to show Djed Spence bypassing Partey during the customary pre-match greetings, a moment that quickly went viral across social media platforms.

Several Ghanaians, both on social media and offline, shared their thoughts on the incident, with many expressing their outrage at Djed Spence's action.

Kevin Taylor blasts Spence over Partey snub

In a video shared on social media, Kevin Taylor broke his silence on the heated debate surrounding Djed Spence.

The Ghanaian journalist did not hold back as he heavily criticised the England defender over the incident, using harsh and insulting language to express his displeasure at what he described as a disrespectful act on the pitch.

Kevin Taylor described Djed Spence’s behaviour as unnecessary, especially when Thomas Paretey hadn't been proven guilty by the court.

The outspoken journalist questioned what the Spurs player was trying to prove by refusing the handshake.

Kevin Taylor's outburst has triggered widespread reactions on social media, adding another layer to the already heated debate.

Ghanaian man sends DM to Djed Spence

One Ghanaian man sent voice notes to the English Defender's DM expressing his dissatisfaction with him.

The Ghanaian man spoke both Twi, a local dialect and English in the voice note he recorded for the footballer.

In the first voice note, it seems the man spoke only Twi, since he indicated in his second audio that he was speaking English, so Djed Spence does not need to find a translator.

Djed Spence's decision to snub Thomas Partey's handshake gesture did not sit well with Ghanaians, with many expressing their angst. Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

He described Djed Spence's action against Thomas Partey as uncalled for and informed him that he had made himself an enemy of Ghana.

The man called on Djed Spence to enable the comment section of his posts so that they can share their thoughts there.

The English footballer earlier limited his Instagram comments after facing a wave of backlash from Ghanaians on social media.

He promised to continue sending messages to Djed Spence concerning the snubbing of Thomas Partey until he is blocked.

Watch the X video below:

Spence posts cryptic message after Partey incident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Djed Spence broke his silence on Instagram with a cryptic one-word post after appearing to snub Thomas Partey’s handshake.

Amid backlash, especially from Ghanaian fans, he later shared another post featuring the word “BELIEVE” alongside a carousel of matchday images.

Source: YEN.com.gh