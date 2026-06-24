Benjamin Asare has bagged another award from Kevin Taylor after the crucial clash between Ghana and England in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup

The outspoken media personality had promised to give the Ghanaian goalkeeper $5000 for every clean sheet he makes in the tournament

The cool cash awarded to Benjamin Asare has caught the attention of many on social media, sparking widespread reactions among his fans

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Ghana Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has been awarded a huge cash prize after Ghana clashed with England in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Kevin Taylor awards Benjamin Asare with a huge cash gift after keeping a clean sheet in the Match between Ghana and England in the FIFA World Cup. Image credit: Benjamin Asare

Source: Twitter

The keeper is not only winning hearts with his splendid performances at the tournament, but he is also making good money from it.

The former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper has earned a total of $10,000 from the US-based Ghanaian presenter, Kevin Taylor, after keeping two clean sheets for Ghana. The media personality announced that on his social media platform.

Before the start of the FIFA World Cup, Kevin Taylor promised to give Benjamin Asare $5,000 for every match he played for Ghana without conceding a goal.

So far, the goalkeeper has lived up to the challenge. He first kept a clean sheet in Ghana's game against Panama and followed it up with another impressive performance against England.

Benjamin Asare keeps a clean sheet in Ghana's hard-fought draw with England at the Boston Stadium on June 23, 2026. Photo by Mattia Ozbot.

Source: Getty Images

In both matches, he made important saves and remained calm under pressure, helping the Black Stars to avoid defeat.

His performances are believed to have made him one of Ghana's standout players at the World Cup.

Many football fans have praised him for his confidence, quick reactions and ability to make big saves when his team needed him most.

With the Ghana Black Stars still having one match to play in the Group L stage, Benjamin Asare has the chance of earning even more money if he continues to keep clean sheets.

Meanwhile, the goalkeeper is yet to react to the award from Kevin Taylor.

Fans of Benjamin Asare have flooded social media to share their mixed opinions.

The X post of Kevin Taylor announcing Benjamin Asare's cash gift is below:

Kevin Taylor's Benjamin cash gift sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after Benjamin Asare bagged $10000 for keeping a clean sheet in Ghana’s matches so far in the World Cup.

Abdul__hakim wrote:

"I’m so happy for Benjamin Asare."

Saban wrote:

"You’re a good person, Kevin. God Bless you."

Sam wrote:

"I told you to save the money because the man would surely deliver."

Joseph wrote:

"Massa, by the time the World Cup is over! I swear you will cough out 50k because his nickname is Mr Clean Sheet."

Dee wrote:

"Benjamin Asare is now a legend. Great performance from him and the defence. Marvin Senaya, Jerome, Adjatey, Mensah, the maestro Partey, Sibo, Caleb, Semenyo, Inaki, Jordan Ayew. Solid performance and the substitutes. Ghana is on an upward trajectory."

Watch X video of Benjamin Asare's display after the Ghana vs England match:

Carpenter dreams about Benjamin Asare

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian carpenter had shared a dream about Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare.

He believes the goalkeeper will deliver standout performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup that could surprise many people.

Source: YEN.com.gh