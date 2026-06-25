Djed Spence is in trouble as the US-based Ghanaian journalist Kevin Taylor blasts him over his handshake snub against Thomas Partey in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup

The outspoken media personality criticised the player, questioning what he sought to prove by sidelining the midfielder during the England vs Ghana showdown in Boston

With many backlashes pouring in against Djed Spence, Kevin Taylor's remark has triggered widespread reactions on social media, with many sharing their opinions on the incident

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US-based Ghanaian journalist Kevin Taylor has blasted the England player Djed Spence over his recent handshake snub against the Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey.

US-based journalist Kevin Taylor fires Djed Spence after Thomas Partey's handshake snub drama during Ghana's match against England. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Facebook

Building up to the Ghana vs England showdown, a discussion emerged that the England Football Association were considering not shaking Thomas Partey due to a legal battle in court.

This triggered reactions on the internet, with many waiting to see if the team would sideline the midfielder as reported.

On June 23, 2026, the much-anticipated game between the two teams came off in Boston.

However, Djed Spence found himself at the centre of controversy after appearing to avoid Thomas Partey's handshake during the pre-match line-up ahead of the Black Stars' 2026 FIFA World Cup clash, despite his teammates doing him the honour.

The incident quickly gained traction on social media, with many supporters interpreting the gesture as a sign of disrespect towards the Black Stars midfielder.

Some Ghanaians also flooded the England defender's Instagram and TikTok accounts, expressing their disappointment.

The X video showing Djed Spence appearing to have snubbed Thomas Partey:

Kevin Taylor blasts Spence over Partey snub

In a video shared on social media, Kevin Taylor broke his silence on the heated debate surrounding Djed Spence.

The Ghanaian journalist did not hold back as he heavily criticised the England defender over the incident, using harsh and insulting language to express his displeasure at what he described as a disrespectful act on the pitch.

According to Kevin Taylor, Spence’s behaviour was unnecessary, especially when he hadn't been proven guilty by the court.

The outspoken journalist questioned what Djed was trying to prove by refusing the handshake.

Kevin Taylor's outburst has triggered widespread reactions on social media, adding another layer to the already heated debate.

The TikTok video of Kevin Taylor lashing out at Djed Spence is below.

Kevin Taylor's Djed Spence outburst sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Kevin Taylor criticised Djed Spence.

Sophvan wrote:

"He only wanted to be popular, forgive him."

Morgan wrote:

"I am sure he did that for fame, but it rather went against him."

Nana Fraiku wrote:

"It's exactly like what South Africans are doing. A black man, thinking he is in the bathroom of his oppressor, will be later referred to as an African."

Boss Chick wrote:

"Even if found guilty or not, we are all human, and we commit sin in one way or another."

Djed Spence's decision to snub Thomas Partey's handshake gesture did not sit well with Ghanaians, with many expressing their angst. Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Spence posts cryptic message after Partey incident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Djed Spence broke his silence on Instagram with a cryptic one-word post after appearing to snub Thomas Partey’s handshake.

Amid backlash, especially from Ghanaian fans, he later shared another post featuring the word “BELIEVE” alongside a carousel of matchday images.

Source: YEN.com.gh