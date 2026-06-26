Ibrahim Mahama has made a special promise to the Ghana Black Stars ahead of their match against Croatia on Saturday, June 27, 2026

The nation's team are currently preparing for their last match in the Group L stage of the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States

The Ghanaian businessman’s motivational remarks have sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many football fans sharing comments

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Popular Ghanaian business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama, has dropped a special motivational promise to Black Stars ahead of the Ghana vs Croatia showdown.

Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama promises Black Stars a 'much better bonus' ahead of Croatia clash on Saturday, June 27, 2026. Image credit: Ibrahim Mahama, Ghana Black Stars

Source: Facebook

With Ghana's last group stage match coming off on Saturday, June 27, 2026, in the Philadelphia Stadium in the United States at exactly 5:00 PM EDT (9:00 PM in Ghana), many fans are looking forward to a win as they proceed to the next level.

Amid the anticipation of the game, the Ghanaian philanthropist has promised a special bonus for the national team.

The CEO of Gyata Cement announced a visit to the team's camp in Rhode Island on Thursday.

Ibrahim Mahama was part of a high-powered delegation led by Ghana's Ambassador to the United States, Victor Smith. Kofi Adams, the Sports Minister and the Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa, were also present.

Veteran presenter Mickey Darling appeals to Black Stars fans to fast ahead of the Ghana vs Croatia match. Image credit: PeaceFM

Source: Facebook

Addressing the players and technical team, the businessman stated that he was impressed by what he had seen so far and promised to personally support the team.

According to Ibrahim Mahama, he stopped following football after Ghana's painful exit from the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

However, the brother of President John Dramani Mahama explained that his son encouraged him to start paying attention to football again, and the current Black Stars team has reignited his interest in the game.

According to him, he would reward the Black Stars separately from the bonuses being paid by the government.

"Apart from the government's bonus, I have a special bonus. I have a much better bonus for you than the taxpayers," he said.

Although the philanthropist did not disclose the amount involved, he urged the players to make Ghanaians proud and assured them that they would be rewarded for their efforts.

Ibrahim Mahama further assured the Black Stars he would stay in the United States to watch their final Group L match against Croatia.

The Facebook video of Ibrahim Mahama making the promise to the Black Stars is below:

Ibrahim Mahama's Black Stars promise sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after Ibrahim Mahama made the promise to the Ghana Black Stars, and below are some of the comments.

Stephen Ekow wrote:

“The benefits of believing in our own people.”

Samuel wrote:

“This is a true Ghanaian. His motivation to the players is on point.”

Roda wrote:

“This is what we want in Ghana.”

Watch a YouTube video of a Ghana vs Croatia prediction:

Mickey Darling's fast for Black Stars call

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the veteran Ghanaian broadcaster Mickey Darling appealed to all Black Stars supporters ahead of their crucial match with Croatia.

Mickey Darling's unexpected call to Ghanaians was met with mixed reactions as football enthusiasts flooded social media to share their opinions.

Source: YEN.com.gh