Prophet Clement Testimony's prediction about the Black Stars regarding the 2026 FIFA World Cup has seemingly failed after Ghana's match against England

The clergyman warned against sidelining Andrew Dede Ayew from the squad, explaining that his exclusion would result in consistent defeat for the nation's team

Following a massive performance from the Black Stars, many football enthusiasts have flooded social media to react, with many claiming his prophecy has fallen flat

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Celebrated Ghanaian pastor Clement Testimony's old prophecy about the Black Stars has resurfaced after the Ghana vs England clash, appearing to have failed.

Prophet Clement Testimony's Black Stars prophecy regarding the 2026 FIFA World Cup resurfaces, appearing to fail. Image credit: Prophet Clement Testimony, Ghana Black Stars

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on social media, before the release of the officially selected 28-man squad for the ongoing FIFA World Cup, Clement Testimony, who described the prophecy as an emergency at the time, stated that the Ghanaian footballer, Andrew Dede Ayew, should be included in the list.

“This is an emergency prophecy, and it goes to the Ghana Football Association. If you want to go to the World Cup and do well, bring back Dede Ayew as soon as possible," he said

Insisting on how crucial his spiritual message was, the man of God explained that, if Dede Ayew is not already in the preparation list, then he should be substituted with someone whom he claims Ghanaians do not have much hope in for the official selection.

According to Prophet Clement Testimony, the nation should prepare to lose all its first three matches, should the footballer be sidelined.

"For spiritual reasons, bring him back. This is an emergency vision I had, which should be taken seriously. If Dede Ayew is sidelined, then we should get ready for losses from the first to third match, and then we are out of the game," he added.

The TikTok video of Prophet Clement Testimony delivering the prediction about Black Stars is below.

Ghana beats Panama, draws with England

Unfortunately, Andrew Dede Ayew was not selected for the tournament as indicated by Prophet Clement Testimony.

Despite the move, the Ghana Black Stars have pulled off a great performance in the first two matches, winning the hearts of many.

The nation's team won its opening game against Panama by 1:0 on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, earning them a clean three points.

On Tuesday, June 23, 2026, the Black Stars faced the Three Lions in a crucial clash. After 90 minutes of intense football, the game resulted in a 0:0 draw.

Following the performance of the nation's team, which conflicted with the prophecy of Clement Testimony, many football enthusiasts have claimed his prophecy has failed, sparking widespread reactions.

Watch the YouTube video of a highlight of the Ghana vs England showdown below.

Clement Testimony's resurfaced Ghana prophecy sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after Clement Testimony's Black Stars prophecy resurfaced, appearing to have failed.

Kofi wrote:

“I don't even know the obsession with this World Cup that every pastor wants to predict. The disgrace has started.”

Isaac Kwaku Agyakwa wrote:

“He said Ghana will lose all their matches if they don't call Dede. But we are still doing well without him. Hmm.”

Thomas wrote:

“This World Cup will expose the smoothless level of many pastors in Ghana.”

Clement Testimony shares a prophecy about the NDC and a vision about the future of Ghana's development. Image credit: Prophet Clement Testimony

Source: Facebook

Prophet Testimony shares prophecy on the NDC

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Prophet Clement Testimony shared what he describes as a vision of Ghana’s developmental future, expressing optimism about the country’s progress in the coming years.

Speaking during an interview on Metro TV’s Good Afternoon Ghana, the prophet stated that Ghana is heading into a transformative period marked by significant infrastructural growth and national revival

Source: YEN.com.gh