Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz has blasted match officials after the Black Stars played out a goalless draw with England

Queiroz questioned whether VAR was still operational after referee Said Martinez waved away a clear penalty appeal

The result leaves Ghana on four points from two games and on the brink of qualification to the round of 32

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Carlos Queiroz has expressed fury at officiating during the Black Stars' goalless draw against England, subtly accusing match officials of denying his side a clear penalty in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group L fixture.

The Portuguese tactician guided Ghana to a hard-fought point against the Three Lions, keeping his side's record clean and leaving them unbeaten after two matches at the tournament.

Despite welcoming the result, Queiroz was openly critical of referee Said Martinez and his team after the final whistle.

Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz fumes at VAR as Ghana are denied a penalty against England. Photos by Buda Mendes and Patrick Smith - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Queiroz questions VAR after Ghana draws with England

The flashpoint came when Prince Adu Kwabena was brought down inside the box by Ezri Konza during a counterattack in the 78th minute, as noted by The Athletic.

Referee Said Martinez did not whistle for a penalty, and crucially, the VAR officials did not prompt him to review the incident at the pitchside monitor.

Watch the controversial penalty incident, as shared on X:

It was not the first time Ghana had been denied in similar fashion. In their opening match against Panama, Jerome Opoku had studs lunged onto his heel in the box, yet neither the referee nor VAR intervened on that occasion.

Queiroz addressed the media directly after the match, demanding answers about the video review system. He said, as quoted by Sky Sports:

"Is VAR still working in the World Cup? We still have VAR? I have some doubts about that, because another penalty that they need to give to Ghana, a clear penalty against England," he said.

Despite his grievances with officialdom, the former Manchester United assistant acknowledged that the scoreline was a fair reflection of the game, even as England dominated possession with 79% of the ball.

"With our opportunity in the second half, I think at the end different profiles, but we deserve the draw. A draw was the fair result for both teams," Queiroz added.

The result means Ghana sits on four points from two Group L games and stands on the brink of securing a place in the round of 32.

Watch Queiroz's full interview, as shared on X:

Ghana faces Croatia in decisive Group L finale

Attention now turns to Ghana's final group game against Croatia on June 27.

Zlatko Dalic's side returned to form on the same day, defeating Panama 1-0 after losing their opening fixture against England, setting up a three-way battle for qualification in Group L.

The Black Stars will face Croatia in their third and final Group L fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Mattia Ozbot.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana will need a positive result to guarantee a top-two finish. Nevertheless, the Black Stars also have a high chance of qualifying as one of the best third-place teams should results go sour against the 2018 World Cup runner-ups.

Why Ghana deserved a penalty against England

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former referee Darren Cann believes England were fortunate not to concede a late penalty in their 0-0 World Cup draw with Ghana.

The ex-official weighed in on one of the match's most controversial moments after the final whistle.

Source: YEN.com.gh