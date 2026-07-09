A South African taxi driver shared that his business has been badly hit by ongoing protests, saying passengers have stopped using his services

The driver, who could not hold it in, shared his struggles in an interview posted by Fred&Rods on Facebook on July 8, 2026

Social media users reacted to his predicament, with some noting the taxi industry is among the hardest hit because it is almost entirely Black-owned

A South African taxi driver has opened up about the devastating toll that ongoing protests have taken on his livelihood, saying his income has all but dried up as passengers stay off the roads.

South African taxi driver shares how ongoing protests have devastated his business, causing passenger numbers to plummet. Image credit: UCT News, Fred&Rods/Facebook

Source: UGC

Speaking in an interview shared by Fred&Rods on Facebook on 8 July 2026, the driver described a business brought to its knees.

"We have been badly affected. We are struggling because people who used to support us, the passengers, are no longer there. Getting full loads now have become difficult," he said.

The taxi industry, which serves as the backbone of public transport for millions of South Africans, has long operated with little formal support from government.

For drivers who depend entirely on daily passenger fares, any disruption to commuter movement can be financially ruinous within days.

Watch the Facebook video below, where a South African taxi driver opens up about his business nearing collapse.

Taxi industry bears the brunt

The driver's account struck a nerve with many South Africans online, sparking a broader conversation about who ultimately pays the price when civil unrest unfolds.

Bienaar Mzunguyi Mkhavela in the comment section offered an extended perspective, writing:

"We forget that most of our fellow Africans weren't reliant on necessarily 9 to 5. They were street vendors; they were participating in small-scale businesses that aren't dependent on 9 to 5 that boosted our economic activities and commuting transportation industry. Yes, they were hired in some cases, but the majority were self-employed, which kept the industry buzzing. And it's a shame the taxi industry was hit the hardest because it's the only industry that is about 100% black-owned and gets no compassion from uhulumeni."

Social media reacts to the driver's struggles

Other commenters were more philosophical about the situation.

Mary Simbota wrote:

"Everything has consequences."

G Man Nyoni said:

"The results, let's just focus on the bigger picture."

Rebecca Garakara added:

"Don't throw stones if you are living in a glass house."

Mhlophe Mjay reflected:

"When there is 'change' in life, you must learn that 'business will not run as usual'. And you can't be scared of change in life because you are scared of consequences of the change process...."

Serious bribery allegations against Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma surface

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that controversial South African anti-immigrant activist, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, has been hit with troubling allegations of bribery following similar claims against her colleague, Nkosikhona Phakel'umthakathi Ndabandaba.

The anti-immigrant movement in South Africa has been thrown into disarray in recent weeks following a meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and two prominent movement leaders, held a day before the June 30 marches and sidelining a third figure.

Source: YEN.com.gh