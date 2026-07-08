Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma faced troubling bribery allegations after a close associate of her colleague made explosive claims against her

The scandal followed a rift sparked by a June 29 meeting between two movement leaders and President Cyril Ramaphosa

Journalist Baas Kruger dismissed the allegations, but social media users questioned her certainty amid the unfolding controversy

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Controversial South African anti-immigrant activist, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, has been hit with troubling allegations of bribery after her colleague, Nkosikhona Phakel'umthakathi Ndabandaba.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma faces allegations of bribery after a reported meeting between Phakel'umthakati' and President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image credit: NewsLiveSA/Youtube

Source: Facebook

The anti-immigrant movement in South Africa has been thrown into disarray in recent weeks following a meeting between the South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, and two prominent movement leaders.

The June 29 meeting was held a day before the June 30 marches and appeared to cause a rift with Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, who expressed concern at being sidelined.

Days later, a close associate of Phakel'umthakathi claimed he had been bribed with R6 million (GH₵4,218,297) at the meeting to betray their cause.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma’s bribery allegations surface

Amid the scandal, South African investigative journalist Baas Kruger weighed in to rubbish the allegations against Phakel'umthakathi.

She said Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has similarly been accused of receiving a R3 million bribe to attend an MK Party march in Durban.

While Kruger denied any validity to the explosive allegation, social media was not so convinced.

Some netizens questioned why she was so certain, noting that she could be wrong and those making the allegations might be right.

The allegations of bribery against two prominent leaders of South Africa’s anti-immigration movement have stirred controversy online amid the movement’s polarising push to expel African immigrants from South Africa.

Below is the Facebook post referencing the damaging allegations against Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma.

Reactions to Jacinta and Phakel bribery allegations

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the allegations against Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma surfacing amid Phakel'umthakathi facing similar accusations.

Mboh Levi's said:

"But if MKP gave March and March Money, I think it's good to fund an organisation that has a good idea for the future of this country."

Thè Rébellious Nathie Mbhele wrote:

"My question is, WHAT IF you are wrong and Mancinza is right? Would you come back and apologise?"

Collen Mkhize commented:

"So it's 3 million on both sides 😆 🤣 So what's the cry?"

Jacinta criticises South African courts

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma criticised South African courts over a ruling that ordered Home Affairs to grant a Nigerian naturalisation within 15 days or jail the minister.

The March and March leader raised a conflict of interest concern, noting the presiding judge is herself a naturalised citizen in South Africa.

Source: YEN.com.gh