Nigerian anti-narcotics agency NDLEA arrested 55-year-old Balogun Market businessman Onuigbo Ndubisi Chinedu at Lagos airport

The agency intercepted 3.3kg of illicit substances concealed inside foodstuff cartons that were destined for the United Kingdom

Separate seizures at the airport included 2.8kg of other hard substances and over 2.24 million unprescribed medicines worth more than $1.6 million

A 55-year-old Nigerian businessman, Onuigbo Ndubisi Chinedu, has been arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) after operatives intercepted a consignment of illicit substances he allegedly attempted to smuggle to the UK.

NDLEA arrests businessman Onuigbo Ndubisi Chinedu over alleged 3.3kg illicit substances hidden in foodstuff cartons bound for the UK. Photo source: @ndlea_nigeria

Source: Twitter

NDLEA announced the news of the Nigerian businessman's arrest at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos in a post on their official X (formerly Twitter) page on Sunday, July 26, 2026.

Why was businessman Onuigbo Ndubisi Chinedu arrested?

Chinedu, a well-known clothing trader who reportedly runs a stall at the popular Balogun Market on Lagos Island, was apprehended at a Lagos airport on Thursday, July 23, 2026

The Lagos-based businessman was taken into custody by NDLEA officers after they discovered 3.3 kilograms of illicit substances concealed within cartons of foodstuff.

According to reports, the consignment was flagged during screening at the Lagos airport before it could leave the country.

In a statement, NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said three cargo agents, Nkwor Onyekachukwu Justina, Adeleke Abiola Taoheed and Ukanwa Grace Pilgrim, were initially arrested for handling the consignment.

Another individual, Kenneth Okakpu, who delivered the consignment to the cargo agents for shipment to the UK, was also arrested by the agency, with his apprehension leading to the arrest of Chinedu, who was described as the kingpin of the operation.

He is currently in NDLEA custody as investigations into the alleged smuggling network continue.

The X posts announcing the arrest of businessman Onuigbo Ndubisi Chinedu are below:

Additional illicit substance seizures at Lagos Airport

Nigerian businessman Chinedu's arrest was not the only significant bust recorded during the operation.

According to reports, NDLEA operatives also seized 2.8 kilograms of other illicit substances alongside approximately 2.24 million tablets of Tapentadol, a powerful opioid painkiller frequently misused as a recreational drug.

The Tapentadol haul alone was valued at over $1.6 million, with the combined seizures estimated at more than 9.3 billion naira to roughly 10 billion naira in total street value.

NDLEA's crackdown on illicit substance smuggling

The agency has intensified screening at Nigerian airports in recent months as part of a broader effort to curb the export of illicit substances to Europe and other destinations.

Illicit substance smuggling through West Africa, particularly via Lagos, has remained a persistent challenge for regional law enforcement bodies.

Nigerian man arrested in India

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the arrest of a 27-year-old Nigerian national, Obase Prosper, in New Delhi, India, where he was found in possession of over 5 kilograms of methamphetamine linked to an international romance scam syndicate.

The incident sparked outrage and concern among Nigerians online, with many expressing fears over the potential impact on the country's global reputation.

Source: YEN.com.gh