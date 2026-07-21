Kumasi-based Kessben FM presenter DJ KA was spotted dining with rapper Kweku Flick and media personality Elizato on Tuesday, July 21, 2026

The popular media personality shared the outing on TikTok as an alleged leaked private moment video of him circulated widely online

DJ KA's social media post quickly attracted attention from social media users who linked the get-together to the alleged trending leak

Kessben FM radio presenter Rexford Kwaku Ntim, popularly known as DJ KA, has made a public outing amid the ongoing controversy surrounding an alleged leaked video.

An unfazed DJ KA steps out with Kweku Flick and friends after his alleged video surfaced online. Photo source: DJ KA, @djkanyansapo/TikTok

Source: Facebook

The Kumasi-based radio personality's decision came at a particularly charged moment.

Reports indicate that an alleged video showing DJ KA in a private moment with a woman had already begun making the rounds on social media, drawing significant attention to the presenter.

Rather than staying away from the public eye, DJ KA appeared to take the opposite approach, posting the light-hearted footage of himself enjoying company with well-known figures in the Ghanaian entertainment space.

DJ KA appears publicly amid alleged leak

In a video he shared on his official TikTok page, DJ KA stepped out for a meal with rapper Kweku Flick, media personality Elizato and others on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, just as the alleged leaked private moment video involving him began circulating online.

The Kessben FM presenter appeared unfazed as he posted the TikTok video capturing the group at a dining table in an unknown house, sharing what appeared to be a generous serving of rice and stew.

The mood in the footage was relaxed, with one of the men at the table flashing a peace sign towards the camera.

Don Simon juice cartons sat in plain sight on the table, adding a casual, everyday feel to the scene as DJ KA and his acquaintances engaged in light-hearted conversations.

It remains unknown whether the Kessben FM presenter's new video was taken before the ongoing controversy.

However, it has been interpreted by some Ghanaians as the media personality's reaction to the alleged video leak.

The TikTok video of DJ KA stepping out for a meal amid the alleged video leak is below:

DJ KA's video stirs online reactions

The TikTok video quickly drew comments from followers who connected the outing to the ongoing online conversation about the presenter.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Dr Afico Jr said:

"Opanin Wakyi gu HC wɔ street no so."

Ricch Connectz wrote:

"Herrr masa, you will be busy this month paa oo."

Afiatrimud3 commented:

"The way I respect you paa saaaa wonso wo y3 bi."

Wofa Kofi Appiah exits Kessben Media

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted Wofa Kofi Appiah's resignation from Kessben Media after less than two years, where he served as both a host and News Editor.

His departure has left fans in disbelief, with many sharing heartfelt messages on social media, expressing their gratitude for his contributions to the local media landscape.

Source: YEN.com.gh