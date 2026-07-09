A Ghanaian parent sparked debate after calling on film directors to stop casting actors with dwarfism in roles that depict smoking or drinking

The appeal followed a viral video of actor Don Little appearing to consume alcohol and smoke on set, which left one parent's young son confused

The parent's message was shared on X on July 8, 2026, drawing divided reactions from concerned Ghanaians on social media

A Ghanaian parent has stirred conversation online after calling on movie producers to reconsider how they cast actors with dwarfism, specifically urging filmmakers to avoid placing them in scenes that depict drinking alcohol or smoking.

A concerned parent demands a ban on Don Little's smoking and drinking movie roles after his child's reaction to a scene. Image credit: Don Little

Source: Instagram

The appeal gained traction after Ghanaian blogger Sika Official shared the parent's message on X on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, following a viral video of popular Ghanaian actor Don Little appearing to drink alcohol and smoke a lit substance on set.

The concerned father explained that his young son spotted the footage and immediately assumed a child was engaging in harmful behaviour.

"Here he was saying why is this small boy smoking which is not good for his health," he recounted, noting that he was at least relieved his son recognised smoking as something harmful.

He went on to question why scripts needed to put actors with dwarfism in such situations at all, writing:

"At least i was happy with the knowledge that smoking is bad but dawrf na beer na cigarette nso den? Stop rough."

The parent clarified that he had to sit his son down and explain that Don Little is a fully grown adult whose dwarfism affects his height, not a child doing something dangerous.

The X post of the concerned parent making his appeal to Ghanaian movie producers is below:

Reactions to the parent's Don Little appeal

Ghanaians had sharply differing views on whether the parent's request was reasonable or an overreach.

@Parrot wrote:

"This isn't a joke, it affects little kids because they always think this 43-year-oldfeet who stands 3.5 foot tall is a kid"

@tiek_uuu said:

"That concerned parent has other options to consider in the upbringing of their ward(s) rather than appeal for someone's livelihood to be taken away. What happened to restrictions and teaching them what they have accepted as right, hoping they don't stray from it like any normal parent?"

@MrCute_gh commented:

"That concerned parent has failed to be a parent since he is the only parent complaining, which makes it obvious he can't control what his son watches at home. He can't dim someone's light just because he has failed to be a responsible parent"

@bhimnationmalta added:

"But the movie 🎬 starts with an age 18 cautioning parents about what is in the movie. Why will you allow your son to watch adult movies? He is not a responsible parent. These kids should be watching cartoons, not adult movies."

Don Little flees after Salinko's confrontation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a confrontation occurred between Ghanaian actors Salinko and Don Little over serious allegations regarding the death of Salinko's father.

This incident has sparked significant reactions on social media, as many speculate about the motives behind Don Little's claims and the ensuing altercation.

Source: YEN.com.gh