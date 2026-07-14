Cape Verde released an official list of 67 countries whose citizens can enter the Atlantic archipelago without a visa

Ghanaian and Nigerian passport holders are among those granted up to 90 days' visa-free stay, but must pre-register on the EASE portal before travelling

Angola, Guinea-Bissau, and Mozambique received the most generous terms, with citizens permitted to stay for up to 180 days

Cape Verde has published an official list of 67 countries whose nationals may enter the Atlantic archipelago without a visa, based on existing bilateral and multilateral agreements the island nation maintains with other states.

Cabo Verde releases a list of 67 countries whose citizens can visit without a visa for stays of up to 180 days. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The list covers countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, and parts of Asia, with permitted stay durations ranging from 30 days to 180 days depending on the traveller's nationality.

Cuban nationals are a unique case, as their visa-free access applies for the duration of an official mission rather than a fixed number of days.

African countries on Cape Verde's visa-free list

Several West African nations feature prominently on the list with 90-day allowances. Ghana and Nigeria both qualify, alongside Senegal, Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Guinea, Liberia, Togo, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

Angola, Guinea-Bissau, and Mozambique receive the most generous terms of any African countries included, each qualifying for stays of up to 180 days. South Africa also appears on the list, though its citizens are limited to 30-day visits.

Beyond Africa, major economies such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, and France are each granted 30-day stays.

Russia qualifies for 60 days, while São Tomé and Príncipe holds the same 60-day allowance. South Korea and Macau are among the non-African nations granted 90 days.

What to do before arriving in Cape Verde

Regardless of which country a traveller holds a passport from, all eligible visitors are required to pre-register through Cape Verde's EASE portal ahead of their trip. Where applicable, travellers must also settle the Airport Security Tax, known as the TSA, no later than five days before their scheduled arrival.

Nationals who fail to complete these steps risk complications at entry, even where their country is listed as visa-exempt.

Those who wish to stay beyond their permitted visa-free window must contact the nearest Cabo Verdean embassy or consular post to obtain the appropriate visa before or during their stay.

The full list of 67 visa-free countries includes: Andorra, Angola, Austria, Belgium, Benin, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Canada, China, Croatia, Cuba, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Gambia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Ivory Coast, Latvia, Liberia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau, Mali, Malta, Monaco, Morocco, Mozambique, Netherlands, Niger, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, San Marino, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Timor-Leste, Togo, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States of America, and Vatican City.

Turkey names 9 African countries eligible for eVisa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Turkey had released the full list of African countries whose citizens are eligible for its eVisa.

The nine African nations whose citizens are eligible for the Turkey eVisa are Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, Mauritius, Namibia, Senegal, and South Africa.

Source: YEN.com.gh