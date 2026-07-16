Zimbabwe's government has released the full list of countries eligible for visa on arrival, with several African nations making the cut

Eligible travellers can pre-fill their entry declarations online before travelling, making the process quicker upon arrival

The standard visa on arrival covers one month, while the UK, USA and Canada qualify for a multiple-entry option valid for six months

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Zimbabwe has officially published a comprehensive list of countries whose citizens qualify for a visa on arrival, with the eligible nations spanning multiple continents and including a number of African states.

Zimbabwe under Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has announced a visa-on-arrival list, including many African nations. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Zimbabwe's eVisa portal, travellers from qualifying countries do not need to obtain a visa before departure.

Instead, they can pay for and collect their visa at the port of entry upon arriving in Zimbabwe.

African countries on Zimbabwe's visa-on-arrival list

Among the African nations included on the list are Algeria, Burundi, Cape Verde, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, and Senegal.

The full list comprises more than 50 countries and extends well beyond Africa to include major destinations such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, India, China, Brazil and Australia.

Notably absent from the visa on arrival list are several of Africa's most populous and frequently travelling nations.

Citizens of Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa do not qualify under this arrangement and will need to consult Zimbabwe's standard visa application process before making travel plans.

Three categories of visa on arrival

Zimbabwe offers three distinct types of visa on arrival for eligible travellers. The single-entry option, valid for one month, is the standard category available to most qualifying countries.

Travellers who require greater flexibility may apply for a double-entry visa on arrival, which allows two entries within a three-month period.

The most flexible category, a multiple-entry visa on arrival valid for six months, is reserved exclusively for citizens of the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada.

Visitors also have the option of completing their entry declarations online ahead of travel, a facility that is designed to streamline the process at the border upon arrival.

The announcement comes as a growing number of African nations have moved to clarify and publicise their entry requirements for international visitors.

Norway confirms two visa-free African countries

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Norway has published the list of two African countries whose citizens qualify for visa-free entry.

Norway offers visa-free access to citizens of countries with which it has signed visa exemption agreements, holders of EU and EEA passports, and individuals who already possess a valid Norwegian residence permit or entry visa.y

The two African countries whose citizens benefit from this arrangement are Mauritius and Seychelles. Most of the other visa-free countries are located in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific region, and parts of Eastern Europe.

Source: YEN.com.gh