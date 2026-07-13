Travellers from dozens of countries can visit the Netherlands without applying for a visa before departure

The Netherlands grants visa-free access to nationals from regions including the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa

Eligible travellers must still meet entry requirements such as valid passports and proof of sufficient funds

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Travellers planning a trip to the Netherlands may not need to go through the lengthy visa application process, depending on where they hold citizenship.

Under Prime Minister Rob Jetten, the Netherlands has published a list of 60 countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa. Photo source: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto, Alexander W Helin

Source: Getty Images

According to the Embassies.net website, The Netherlands, a founding member of the European Union (EU) and part of the Schengen Area, has extended visa-free entry to nationals from a broad range of countries across the globe.

Citizens from these nations can enter the country for short stays, typically up to 90 days within any 180-day period, without securing a visa in advance.

Who can enter the Netherlands visa-free?

Much of the Western world benefits from this arrangement. Nationals from all EU and European Economic Area member states travel freely across Dutch borders without any visa requirement.

Beyond Europe, citizens of countries such as the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, and Argentina are also exempt.

A few African nations are included on the list, although the continent has comparatively fewer visa exemptions than other regions.

Mauritius is among the African countries whose passport holders can enter without a prior visa.

Other parts of the world represented include parts of Southeast Asia, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

Netherlands visa entry requirements still apply

Being visa-exempt does not mean there are no conditions to satisfy at the border.

Travellers must carry a valid passport, typically with at least three to six months of remaining validity beyond their intended stay.

Immigration officers may also ask for proof of onwards travel, accommodation bookings, travel insurance, and evidence of enough money to cover the visit.

The visa-free allowance covers tourism, family visits, and short business-related Netherlands trips.

Anyone intending to work, study, or remain in the Netherlands beyond the permitted period must apply for the appropriate permit or visa before travelling.

It is also worth noting that while visa-free access applies to the Netherlands itself, it extends to the broader Schengen Zone, meaning eligible travellers can move freely between participating European countries during their 90-day window.

Travellers are advised to verify the current status of their country's exemption directly with the Dutch government or the nearest Netherlands embassy before booking, as visa policies can change based on diplomatic agreements.

The full list of countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry into the Netherlands is below:

Albania – Visa-free (90 days)

Andorra – Visa-free (90 days)

Antigua and Barbuda – Visa-free (3 months)

Argentina – Visa-free (90 days)

Australia – Visa-free (90 days)

Austria (Freedom of movement)

Bahamas – Visa-free (3 months)

Barbados – Visa-free (3 months)

Belgium (Freedom of movement)

Bosnia and Herzegovina – Visa-free (90 days)

Brazil – Visa-free (3 months)

Brunei – Visa-free (90 days)

Bulgaria (Freedom of movement)

Canada – Visa-free (90 days)

Chile – Visa-free (90 days)

Colombia – Visa-free (90 days)

Costa Rica – Visa-free (90 days)

Croatia (Freedom of movement)

Cyprus (Freedom of movement)

Czech Republic (Freedom of movement)

Denmark (Freedom of movement)

Dominica – Visa-free (90 days)

Timor-Leste – Visa-free (90 days)

El Salvador – Visa-free (90 days)

Estonia (Freedom of movement)

Finland ("Freedom of movement)

France (Freedom of movement)

Georgia – Visa-free (90 days)

Germany ("Freedom of movement)

Greece (Freedom of movement)

Grenada – Visa-free (90 days)

Guatemala – Visa-free (90 days)

Honduras – Visa-free (90 days)

Hungary (Freedom of movement)

Iceland (Freedom of movement)

Ireland (Freedom of movement)

Israel – Visa-free (90 days)

Italy (Freedom of movement)

Japan – Visa-free (90 days)

Kiribati – Visa-free (90 days)

Latvia (Freedom of movement)

Liechtenstein (Freedom of movement)

Lithuania (Freedom of movement)

Luxembourg (Freedom of movement)

North Macedonia – Visa-free (90 days)

Malaysia – Visa-free (90 days)

Malta (Freedom of movement)

Marshall Islands – Visa-free (90 days)

Mauritius – Visa-free (3 months)

Mexico – Visa-free (90 days)

Micronesia (90 days)

Moldova – Visa-free (90 days)

Monaco – Visa-free (90 days)

Montenegro – Visa-free (90 days)

New Zealand – Visa-free (90 days)

Nicaragua – Visa-free (90 days)

Norway (Freedom of movement)

Palau – Visa-free (90 days)

Panama – Visa-free (90 days)

Paraguay – Visa-free (90 days)

Peru – Visa-free (90 days)

Poland – Visa-free (Freedom of movement)

Portugal – Visa-free (Freedom of movement)

Romania – Visa-free (Freedom of movement)

Saint Kitts and Nevis – Visa-free (3 months)

Saint Lucia – Visa-free (90 days)

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – Visa-free (90 days)

Samoa – Visa-free (90 days)

San Marino – Visa-free (90 days)

Serbia – Visa-free (90 days)

Seychelles – Visa-free (3 months)

Singapore – Visa-free (90 days)

Slovakia (Freedom of movement)

Slovenia (Freedom of movement)

Solomon Islands – Visa-free (90 days)

South Korea

Spain (Freedom of movement)

Sweden (Freedom of movement)

Switzerland (Freedom of movement)

Tonga – Visa-free (90 days)

Trinidad and Tobago – Visa-free (90 days)

Tuvalu – Visa-free (90 days)

Ukraine – Visa-free (90 days)

United Arab Emirates – Visa-free (90 days)

United Kingdom (Freedom of movement)

United States – Visa-free (90 days)

Uruguay – Visa-free (90 days)

Vanuatu – Visa-free (90 days)

Venezuela – Visa-free (90 days)

Good news for travellers as the full list of countries Ghanaians can visit without a visa emerges. Photo source: JGI/Tom Grill/Getty Images, JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

List of countries Ghanaians can visit visa-free

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the list of visa-free countries Ghanaians can visit for business and personal reasons.

This newfound accessibility opened the doors to world exploration, allowing Ghanaians to embrace diverse cultures and experiences, making travel less of a bureaucratic challenge and more of an achievable dream.

Source: YEN.com.gh