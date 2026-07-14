Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs published an official visa exemption list covering nationals of over 100 countries worldwide

Only 6 out of Africa's 54 nations made Brazil's visitor visa-free list, leaving the majority of the continent excluded

Citizens of Botswana, Morocco, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, and Tunisia can enter Brazil without a visitor visa

Brazil has confirmed that only six African countries qualify for its visitor visa exemption, leaving the overwhelming majority of the continent's 54 nations still required to apply for entry clearance before travelling.

Brazilian President Lula Inácio da Silva's government names six African countries on its 2026 visa-free list. Photo source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs published guidance on the exemption, last updated on July 1, 2025, identifying nationals from more than 100 countries across Europe, Asia, the Americas, Oceania, and parts of Africa who do not need to obtain a visitor visa (VIVIS) before arrival.

The 6 African countries on Brazil's visa-free list

The six African nations whose citizens may enter Brazil without a visitor visa are Botswana, Morocco, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, and Tunisia.

Every other African country falls outside the exemption, meaning their citizens must apply through a Brazilian consulate or embassy before making travel plans.

Similarly, Spain also published its 2026 visa entry requirements, confirming that eight African nations qualify for visa-free access to the country.

Citizens holding ordinary passports from Botswana, Namibia, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Lesotho, Mauritius, Seychelles, Cape Verde, and Rwanda are exempt from prior visa applications as of April 2026.

What Brazil's visa exemption actually covers

The VIVIS exemption applies to short-stay purposes, including tourism and business visits. It removes the obligation for qualifying nationals to go through a formal visa application process before departure, simplifying travel significantly for those covered.

Travellers from the six eligible African countries are still advised to verify additional entry requirements with Brazilian authorities or their nearest Brazilian diplomatic mission before travelling.

Factors such as minimum passport validity and proof of onward travel may still apply, regardless of visa-free status.

For citizens of the remaining 48 African nations, the standard route remains securing the appropriate visa through official Brazilian diplomatic channels well ahead of any planned trip.

Seychelles publishes visa-free entry rules for travellers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Seychelles had released a visa-free entry policy allowing citizens of almost every recognised country in the world to visit the Indian Ocean island nation without obtaining a visa before departure.

According to the country's immigration authorities, eligible travellers are issued a visitor's permit upon arrival rather than being required to secure a visa in advance.

The only exception to the policy applies to passport holders from Kosovo, as the Seychelles does not recognise it as a sovereign state.

Source: YEN.com.gh