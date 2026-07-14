Award-winning actor Melvin Dain announced on July 12, 2026, that he had been elected Branch Treasurer of the NDC's Wisconsin 1B Branch in Dome-Kwabenya

Melvin Dain dedicated the victory to his late father, who served as both a Branch and Constituency Chairman for the NDC in the Kadjebi-Asato District

Fellow actors and colleagues flooded his comments section with congratulatory messages after he shared the milestone on Instagram

Award-winning Ghanaian-Nigerian actor Melvin Dain has added a new title to his name, this time off-screen, after winning an election as Branch Treasurer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Wisconsin 1B Branch in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency on July 12, 2026.

Ghanaian-Nigerian Actor Melvin Dain Wins NDC Branch Treasurer Election in Dome-Kwabenya

Source: UGC

The actor, best known for his lead role as Sena Klu in the 130-episode MNet Akwaaba Magic Original series *House of Klu*, shared the news on his Instagram page, revealing that the win carries deep personal significance rooted in his family history.

Melvin Dain shares reasons he chose NDC

In his post, Melvin Dain traced his connection to the NDC back to his childhood, recalling how his late father served first as a Branch Chairman and later as Constituency Chairman in the Kadjebi-Asato District.

"Growing up, I watched my late father dedicate himself wholeheartedly to the NDC. His commitment to the party and to the people left a lasting impression on me. I believe he would be proud to see me take my first step as a member of the Party's executive at the grassroots level," he wrote.

He was clear that ambition alone did not drive his decision to stand.

"I did not seek this role for recognition. I accepted it because I want to contribute, learn, and serve the party and the people to the best of my ability," he wrote, signing off with the Ewe phrase "E yɛ zu" — meaning "it is well."

Melvin Dain: From screen to politics

Melvin Dain has steadily built one of the more compelling profiles in Ghanaian film and television.

Alongside his celebrated run in 'House of Klu', which earned him a YEN Entertainment Awards nomination for Actor of the Year 2025, he has appeared in the political drama 'For Love and Country ' (2025), directed by Shirley Frimpong-Manso.

Melvin also featured in the Showmax Original series 'Eno ', the Ghanaian crime drama 'King of T3MA', the DStv Akwaaba Magic show 'Madam', and the EbonyLife Creative Academy production 'Valedictorian'.

His move into party politics at the grassroots level has drawn warm reactions from across the creative industry.

Colleagues react to Melvin Dain's new role

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from the comments section of his post:

officialpascalamanfo wrote:

"👏👏👏👏👏👏."

giovani. caleb said:

"Nice one. Congrats. I know ur Dad in Kadjebi. Congrats 👏🏽."

giovani. Caleb also added:

"@melvindain lol I schooled there wai. Hahah school prefect all🤣."

melvindain replied:

"@giovani.caleb eiii eiiii😂😂😂."

kmjonair wrote:

"Congrats bro."

kafuiforever said:

"Oh, Melvin! Super proud of you!!!!! 🔥."

Source: YEN.com.gh