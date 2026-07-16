Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Bashiru Isak, a father of three, was fatally shot multiple times in Khayelitsha, Cape Town

Isak's remains arrived in Ghana on July 14, 2026, after the government facilitated repatriation through its High Commission in Pretoria

Ghana announced plans for an independent autopsy after South African authorities reportedly refused to release an official autopsy report to the family

Ghana has announced plans to conduct an independent autopsy on the body of Bashiru Isak, a Ghanaian national fatally shot multiple times in Khayelitsha, a suburb of Cape Town, South Africa, after authorities in that country reportedly failed to provide an autopsy report to his family or Ghana's High Commission in Pretoria.

Ghana has accuse South African authorities of withholding key information as it confirms the successful return of the remains of its national killed during heightened xenophobic tensions.

Source: UGC

In a Facebook post dated July 16, 2026, Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the deceased was Isak, described as a law-abiding father of three.

The ministry stated that this identification contradicted early denials made by some South African officials.

Isak's remains were repatriated to Ghana on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, arriving at 6:40 pm. Senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and members of the bereaved family received the body at the airport. It has since been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital.

Ghana Demands Justice Over Isak's Killing

The Ghanaian government renewed its call for swift justice, demanding expedited investigations, arrests, and prosecution in connection with the killing, which it linked to the current wave of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

"There must be no room for silence or cover-ups in the gruesome killing of Mr Isak," the ministry wrote in its statement, adding that the government remains committed to pursuing all appropriate diplomatic and legal avenues.

The ministry also noted that after the independent autopsy is completed, Isak will be buried in accordance with Islamic customs.

Social Media Reactions to the Ministry's Statement

The Ministry's Facebook post drew a range of responses from users across Ghana and South Africa.

Doe Ebenezer wrote:

"RIP to you, your gentle soul comrade."

Simphiwe Gee Ndlovu commented:

"Some would rather die in South Africa than to go back home. I wonder why. Even now, there are a lot of illegal Ghanaians in South Africa, don't wanna go home."

Tivi Tivi wrote:

"Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ghana, you were warned through diplomatic channels to stop spreading disinformation and be factual when presenting information on social media. I guess this route makes you popular regardless of straining diplomatic relations with the sovereign country of the Republic of South Africa."

Source: YEN.com.gh