The Ghanaian government announced a series of national commemorative events for the first anniversary of the August 6, 2025 helicopter crash

Eight senior government officials and security personnel died when a Ghana Air Force helicopter went down in the Adansi area of the Ashanti Region

Activities spanning four days include a memorial lecture, an inter-faith service, a cenotaph unveiling and a nationwide blood donation drive

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The Ghanaian government has unveiled a four-day programme of national events to mark one year since the deadly helicopter crash on 6 August 2025 that killed eight senior officials and security personnel.

Ghana commemorates the first anniversary of the August 6, 2025 helicopter crash, honouring officials with events including a memorial lecture and blood donation drive. Image credit: The Observer Times

Source: UGC

Reports by citinewsroom on July 30, 2026 indicated that the Minister for Government Communications and Presidential Spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, announced the plans in a statement on Thursday, 30 July.

He said the events were being coordinated by the government alongside the Ministry of Defence, key stakeholders and alumni associations, with the full involvement of the bereaved families.

The government described the crash as "one of the nation's most painful moments."

2025 helicopter crash kills state officials

The eight victims were aboard a Ghana Air Force helicopter travelling from Accra to the Ashanti Region on an official assignment when the aircraft came down in the Adansi area.

Those who perished include Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed, NDC National Vice Chairman Dr Samuel Sarpong, former Parliamentary Candidate Samuel Aboagye, and crew members on board.

Programme outline for 2025 helicopter crash victims

The programme began on 30 July with the formal presentation of the state's support package to the families of the deceased.

On Tuesday, 4 August, the Ministry of Defence and the Pope John Senior High School Old Boys Association (POJOBA) will host the Dr Edward Omane Boamah Memorial Lecture at Burma Hall, Burma Camp, from 2:00 p.m. The event is open to the public.

The centrepiece of the week is a National Inter-Faith Memorial Service on Wednesday, 6 August, at the UPSA Auditorium in Madina, Accra, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

President John Dramani Mahama, who serves as Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, and Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, who chairs the Armed Forces Council, are both expected to attend.

Later that same day at 4:00 p.m., the Ministry of Defence will unveil a memorial cenotaph in honour of the victims, with attendance restricted to guests.

The week closes on Saturday, 7 August, with the "Service to the Soul" Nationwide Blood Donation Drive. Donations will be accepted at all district, regional and teaching hospitals, the 37 Military Hospital and other designated centres across the country. The government described the campaign as a humanitarian tribute intended to replenish blood banks and save lives in memory of those lost.

"The loss of these eight noble individuals remains a deeply painful chapter in our nation's history. However, their spirit of dedication to duty must continue to inspire us as a people," the government's statement read.

Final moments of helicopter crash victims emerge

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the committee investigating the August 6 helicopter crash had shared the harrowing final moments of all eight victims.

The government of Ghana shared the final details of the investigative report into the Obuasi helicopter crash on November 11, 2025.

According to the committee, the crash was caused by a sudden loss of altitude and lift due to a downdraft, and ruled out more fantastical causes such as a midair explosion.

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Source: YEN.com.gh