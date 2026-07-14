37 Military Hospital Appeals to Public to Find Relatives of Patient, Photo

The 37 Military Hospital published a public notice on July 14, 2026, appealing for help in locating relatives of a discharged patient

The patient was brought to the hospital by a Good Samaritan and has since received full medical treatment and been cleared for discharge

The hospital's Social Welfare Department has been unable to trace the patient's family and urged anyone with information to call Lt Col Sandow

The 37 Military Hospital in Accra has reached out to Ghanaians for assistance in tracing the family of a patient who received treatment at the facility but whose relatives cannot be located.

The 37 Military Hospital seeks help in locating the family of a discharged patient. Contact Lt Col Sandow with any information about the patient. Image credit: GAF/Facebook

Source: UGC

The Ghana Armed Forces shared a public notice on Facebook on July 14, 2026, explaining that the unidentified patient was brought to the hospital by a Good Samaritan.

He has since received all necessary medical care and been cleared for discharge, but hospital authorities have been unable to reunite him with his family.

Hospital's social welfare efforts hit a wall

According to the notice, the hospital's Social Welfare Department has exhausted its own search efforts without success.

The statement read: "All efforts by the hospital's Social Welfare Department to trace his relatives have so far been unsuccessful."

The hospital asked members of the public who recognise the patient or have any useful information to contact Lt Col Sandow, the Officer-in-Charge of the Social Welfare Department, on 054 619 5658, or reach the hospital's Radio Room on 0302 767 691.

The Facebook post containing the patient's photo is below.

Ghanaians react to the hospital's appeal

The post drew a wave of responses on social media, with many Ghanaians weighing in on the situation from different angles.

James Kwaku Laambout questioned why existing national systems had not been deployed, writing:

"What happened to the National Database? Fingerprinting him on the national database system will link him to his relatives."

Justice Adoboe raised a practical question, asking:

"Ah, if he is ókay, why can't he tell you where his relatives are?"

Adufo Panti offered a medical perspective in response:

"Justice Adoboe, have you come by what is called partial or permanent amnesia? He might not know who even is, so it happens."

Abena Adubea Amoah took a more sardonic view, suggesting:

"They would have appeared fast if you should have declared him dead."

One commenter, Fragrance Arthur, appeared to recognise the patient, writing:

"Is it not the chemistry teacher for Bole SHS? Sir Arafat."

Persons living with HIV in Ghana raise alarm over antiretroviral medicament shortage on Instagram, warning of severe health risks for thousands amid ongoing crisis. Image credit: Shutterstock, iStock

Source: UGC

HIV patients raise alarm over antiretroviral shortage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that persons living with HIV in Ghana have sounded the alarm over a growing shortage of antiretroviral (ARV) medicines, cautioning that any break in treatment access could prove fatal for thousands of patients across the country.

The concerns came to light through an Instagram post published by MetroTV Ghana on July 8, 2026, in which affected individuals spoke out about the difficulties they were already experiencing in accessing their medicament.

Source: YEN.com.gh