A Ghanaian man was punished for littering and filming himself to protest the lack of roadside dustbins

Authorities made him clean the gutter, highlighting the importance of responsible expression of frustrations

Public reactions varied, emphasising the need for better waste management solutions in Ghana

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A Ghanaian man who recorded himself while flouting a sanitation law in his Municipal Assembly was found and punished by the authorities.

In a video, a young man recorded himself dumping a tissue into a gutter because there was no bin by the roadside.

Effutu Municipal Assembly task force makes a young man who littered in the gutter sweep. Photo credit: @askghmedia

Source: Twitter

He explained that he dumped the tissue to get the authorities to place dustbins at vantage points in Winneba, in the Effutu Municipal Assembly, Central Region.

However, the Effutu Municipal Assembly task force found him after seeing the video and punished him for littering.

The task force brought him back to the place he littered and made him clean the place.

They gave him a traditional standing broom and made him sweep the gutter and collect the rubbish after he gathered it.

After he was made to clean, the young man admitted that he did not use the best medium to express his frustration and entreated others to do better.

"I was penalised for what I did earlier on, throwing a tissue in the gutter. The main purpose of me doing that was to demand dust bins to be placed by the roadside 30km from each other. But I think my action somehow made it wrong. So, I was penalised; this was my punishment. So, I wouldn't encourage anyone to put up such behaviour."

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to man littering in gutter

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@SirKojoPrince said:

"Nice idea and been thinking about this, but your execution was bad."

@zat_melanon wrote:

"Ask am rydee; he go chat you say he be graduate, dumb graduates soor full the country🤦🏾."

@H_atsuk said:

"There was one at Spintex Estate junction. People started bringing their house refuse and dumping it there."

@OzilsMateV12 wrote:

"Does he know what 30km is? That's like Adenta traffic light to Oyibi and back!"

@Florenc49481965 said:

"Japan has no public dustbins. You carry your rubbish with you till you get home and dispose of it. Learn the Japanese way."

@Nacee67_Yaw wrote:

"Does he know what 30km is? Lol. However, he had a genuine concern about placing dustbins at vantage points in order to curb littering. You hardly see dustbins around, and that's so bad, especially in a country like ours."

@Princessrolandr said:

"So bro had good intentions but bad execution😊."

Source: YEN.com.gh