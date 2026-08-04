JoyNews shared a report on August 4, 2026, after a Ghanaian man went viral recounting his experience with airport workers who allegedly demanded money from passengers

The man claimed that nearly every worker he encountered at the Accra International Airport stopped to ask him for money before performing their duties

The Ghana Airports Company Limited responded to the intense public backlash by dismissing two employees involved in the begging incidents

Two workers at the Accra International Airport, formerly known as Kotoka International Airport, have been dismissed after a video showing widespread begging by airport staff went viral online.

Two Accra International Airport workers get fired for reportedly begging travellers while on duty. Image credit: GACL/Facebook

Source: UGC

JoyNews reported the dismissals on Facebook on August 4, 2026, following days of public outrage sparked by a frustrated Ghanaian man who shared his experience at the airport.

In the now-viral clip, the man described an alarming pattern where staff members at multiple checkpoints within the airport would stop and solicit money from him before carrying out their duties.

He claimed the behaviour was not isolated to one or two individuals.

"If you meet 20 workers, all 20 will ask you for money," he said in the video, which quickly spread across social media and prompted scores of other travellers to share what they described as similar encounters at the same facility.

The footage drew fierce criticism from Ghanaians both at home and abroad, with many calling for airport authorities to take firm disciplinary action against the individuals involved.

The Facebook post below provides more details about the firing of the two Accra International Airport workers.

Ghanaians cheer after airport workers lose jobs

The backlash appears to have pushed airport management into action, resulting in the termination of two employees identified as being part of the conduct described in the video.

The development drew mixed but largely supportive responses from social media users who had followed the story closely.

Peter K Hiadzi said:

"It's about time."

Sarpong Okunin Yaw added:

"That's a very good move."

Robert Kwame-Senyo Hude joked:

"They would be like 'That last Ghana cedis, what do you need it for again? Drop it before you go.'"

Gyamfi Osei commented:

"Beege, beege airport."

Aminu Mustapha simply wrote:

"Good job."

GACL upgrades Kotoka International Airport's security screening, allowing passengers to keep laptops, shoes, and belts on for faster checks. Image credit: Akka Kappa Ghana, Reader's Digest

Source: UGC

Accra International Airport introduces modernised screening machine

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that passengers travelling through Accra International Airport are set to enjoy a smoother and faster security experience following the installation of advanced screening equipment at Terminals 2 and 3.

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) announced the upgrade, describing it as a move to bolster aviation security while cutting down on unnecessary delays and improving the journey for travellers passing through the facility.

Under the new system, travellers will no longer need to pull out laptops or other large electronics from their hand luggage before passing through security.

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Source: YEN.com.gh