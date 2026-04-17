Prophet Henry Samuel, leader of the Roja City International Church, has shared a prophecy about a possible global conflict

The prophet claims he received a vision involving a potential war between the United States of America and the United Kingdom

The prophecy has added to Prophet Roja’s reputation for making controversial spiritual declarations

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Prophet Henry Samuel, founder and leader of the Roja City International Church, has shared a rather unusual prophecy concerning a possible global conflict that he says could have far-reaching economic consequences.

The self-styled prophet, popularly known as Prophet Roja, claims he received a vision from God in which he saw a potential war situation involving the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

Prophet Roja claims to have seen a vision involving a possible global conflict. Photo credit: DeLighter Roja/Facebook, paul currie/gtty images

Source: UGC

Speaking during an interview on Angel FM in Accra, Prophet Roja said the revelation came as part of a spiritual message he believes should not be ignored, insisting that some of his past prophecies have materialised.

He explained that although the vision is troubling, he is convinced it carries a warning that must be taken seriously, particularly in the context of global diplomatic relations and economic stability.

According to him, such a conflict would not only affect the two countries involved but could also have ripple effects across the world, including Ghana.

Prophet Roja noted that many Ghanaians reside in both the United States and the United Kingdom, adding that any instability in those countries would be deeply concerning for him personally.

He further stressed that it is not his wish for any war to occur, saying he is actively praying and offering spiritual directions to prevent such an outcome.

Prophet Henry Samuel, also known as Prophet Roja, has shared a controversial prophecy on radio about the United States and the United Kingdom Photo credit: De Lighter Roja/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The prophet called on Christians to also pray and commit both nations into God’s hands to avert any potential conflict.

Prophet Henry Samuel, widely known as Prophet Roja, is known for making bold and sometimes controversial prophecies.

He explained that his focus on warning about potential events is meant to alert leaders early so preventive measures can be taken.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Prophet Roja speaks on Shatta Wale

In another story, Prophet Samuel Henry stated that Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale is one of his favourite musicians.

The preacher, also known as Prophet Roja or De Lighter Roja, said he admired the artistry and creativity of the SM Boss, whose real name is Charles Nii Armah.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM in Accra, Prophet Roja explained that he particularly appreciates the musician’s boldness and assertive personality.

According to him, Shatta Wale carries a unique grace and favour, which he believes is divinely inspired.

He added that one of his favourite songs by the award-winning artist is Taking Over, a track he said reflects the musician’s confidence and presence in the industry.

Prophet Roja also used the opportunity to caution Ghanaians against judging other people based solely on their public image or profession.

He noted that many people form opinions about others without taking time to understand their true character, describing such behaviour as unhelpful and unfair.

Watch the Instagram reel here:

Roja prophesies to Captain Smart on TV

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Prophet Roja had advised Captain Smart during his appearance on Onua Maakye.

The preacher shared alleged family secrets about the media personality and claimed that he would be president one day.

Source: YEN.com.gh