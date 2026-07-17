The German government published an official guide detailing how non-EU citizens can secure apprenticeships and skilled work qualifications in Germany

Applicants must reach at least B1 German language proficiency and obtain a training contract paying a minimum of €1,048 per month before applying

The dual vocational training programme covers trades including electrical work, IT, and healthcare, with no tuition fees for international trainees

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The German government has published an official step-by-step guide explaining how citizens from outside the European Union can relocate to Germany through its dual vocational training programme and build careers as qualified skilled workers.

The guide, published on Germany's official government portal, outlines five distinct stages that international applicants must complete: language preparation, securing a training placement, obtaining a visa, planning the move, and registering with local authorities upon arrival.

The German government under Chancellor Friedrich Merz has released a guide for non-EU citizens to obtain apprenticeships and skilled work qualifications. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What Germany's dual vocational training offers

Known in German as Duale Ausbildung, the dual vocational training system combines workplace experience at a German company with classroom instruction at a vocational school. The programme spans a broad range of industries, including electrical work, plumbing, information technology, and healthcare.

Unlike university study, international trainees in this scheme pay no tuition fees. They are taken on as employees by their host company and receive a monthly stipend throughout the training period.

The five steps to qualifying in Germany

According to the official government guidelines, the process begins with language acquisition.

Applicants must demonstrate at least B1-level proficiency in German before they can successfully apply for a vocational training visa.

The second step requires candidates to find a company willing to offer a training contract. Germany's Federal Employment Agency, the German Confederation of Skilled Crafts, and the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce all operate job portals where vacancies are listed.

Once a training contract has been secured, the applicant can proceed to step three: applying for a vocational training visa at the nearest German Embassy or Consulate.

To qualify, candidates must present a confirmed training contract with a monthly salary of at least €1,048, valid health insurance documentation, and, where the applicant is under 18 years of age, a signed parental consent form.

With visa approval confirmed, step four involves preparing for the physical relocation, including booking flights and arranging accommodation in Germany. The government notes that many German employers actively support their international apprentices in finding suitable housing.

The fifth and final step takes place after arrival. New trainees are required to register their home address at the local Registration Office and visit the Immigration Office to apply for and collect a temporary residence permit, formally completing their transition to legal residence in Germany.

The publication of these guidelines has attracted considerable attention from young Africans, particularly Nigerians, who view Germany's structured apprenticeship route as an accessible and funded alternative to traditional university-based migration pathways.

Canada seeks skilled tradespeople

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada has opened its doors to skilled tradespeople from Ghana and across the world.

It announced the call on its official Facebook page on Sunday, June 21, 2026, urging qualified tradespeople with the right training, credentials, and experience to explore the country’s available immigration pathways.

Interested applicants can explore the available immigration pathways directly.

Source: YEN.com.gh