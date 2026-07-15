The UK government has released an official guide showing how international students can apply for a Student visa entirely online without a travel agent

Applicants need only two mandatory documents: a valid passport and a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies from their course provider

Most applicants receive a visa decision within three weeks, with a faster paid option also available

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The UK government has published a comprehensive guide detailing exactly how prospective international students can apply for a Student visa online, removing the need to engage travel agents or any third-party intermediaries.

The guidance, posted on the UK government's official website, confirms that all Student visa applications must be completed digitally.

The UK under Keir Starmer offers a guide for international students to apply for a Student visa online, requiring just a passport. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

It also encourages applicants to navigate the process independently rather than paying a middleman to do so on their behalf.

UK application process for international students

Applicants based outside the United Kingdom are required to complete an identity verification step as part of the submission process.

This can be done in one of two ways: by scanning their identity document through the UK Immigration ID Check app while creating or logging into a UK Visas and Immigration account, or by attending a visa application centre in person to provide biometric data, including fingerprints and a photograph.

The online application form can be saved partway through and completed at a later date, giving applicants the flexibility to gather all necessary documents before final submission.

Documents required for a UK student visa

Only two documents are mandatory for every applicant. The first is a current and valid passport or an accepted travel document.

The second is a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies, commonly referred to as a CAS, which is a unique reference number issued by the applicant's school or university after a place has been formally accepted.

Beyond those two core requirements, additional documents may be needed depending on individual circumstances.

These include evidence of sufficient funds to cover tuition and living costs, a valid Academic Technology Approval Scheme certificate for certain nationalities and courses, parental or legal guardian consent for applicants under 18, tuberculosis test results where applicable, and written consent from a financial sponsor if fees or living expenses have been funded within the previous 12 months.

UK visa decision timeline

Under standard processing, completed applications are typically decided within three weeks. For those who require a quicker outcome, an expedited service is available at an additional cost.

The publication of this guidance comes as immigration policy and visa access remain subjects of close public interest in the United Kingdom.

New Zealand updates visa-free entry list

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that New Zealand had published an updated list of countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry.

The list shows which nationals qualify for visa-free access, a visa on arrival, or a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA), and which must apply for a full visitor visa before travelling.

Citizens of several high-income nations, particularly from Western Europe, North America, and parts of the Asia-Pacific region, are among those who can travel to New Zealand without obtaining a visa before arrival.

Source: YEN.com.gh