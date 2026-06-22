Canada's immigration authority has announced open pathways for skilled tradespeople to relocate and work in the country

Ghanaians and other foreigners with verified trade credentials and experience are encouraged to explore the available immigration options

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions online, with some Canadians arguing that local youth should be trained and hired first

Canada's immigration authority has thrown open its doors to skilled tradespeople from Ghana and across the world, inviting carpenters, plumbers, machinists, and other craftspeople to relocate and build a future in the country.

Canada, under Prime Minister Mark Carney, opens the door for carpenters, plumbers and others to work there. Image credit: Conor O Mearain, Jackyenjoyphotography/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) posted the call on its official Facebook page on Sunday, June 21, 2026, urging qualified tradespeople with the right training, credentials, and experience to explore the country's available immigration pathways.

"Canada is seeking skilled tradespeople, such as carpenters, plumbers and machinists, to build our communities," the post read. "If you have the training, credentials and experience in the skilled trades we're looking for, explore our immigration pathways and build your future in Canada."

What the opportunity means for Ghanaians

The announcement is particularly significant for Ghanaians and other Africans who hold verified trade qualifications but face limited opportunities at home.

Canada has been steadily expanding its immigration programmes to address a growing labour shortage in skilled trades, and this latest call signals that the doors remain wide open for qualified workers ready to contribute.

Interested applicants can explore the available immigration pathways directly on the IRCC platform to find the route that suits their qualifications and experience.

Canada announces opportunities for Ghanaian and other nationals in certain fields to enter the country. Photo credit: @Joe Klamar/ Getty Images, @Cindy Ord/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

The opportunity remains real for skilled tradespeople outside Canada who meet the requirements.

For Ghanaians with hands-on experience and recognised trade certifications, this could be a life-changing opportunity to secure stable employment and residency in one of the world's most sought-after destinations.

Below is the Facebook post by IRCC announcing job openings for immigrants:

Mixed reactions trail Canada's announcement

The post attracted significant attention online, though not all the responses were welcoming. Several Canadians pushed back, arguing that the government should invest in training its own youth before recruiting from abroad.

Genevieve Malouin Diraddo said:

"Make the education free instead of bringing in people from other countries. Plenty of young Canadians would go into the trades if they could afford the education. Example: my son wants to be a machinist but it would cost $20k which we cannot afford because we are middle class and all our income goes to paying taxes and essentials."

Karla Jayne wrote:

"I'm sure lots of Canadians are looking for jobs."

Shawn Emery said:

"Tons of people looking for work in Canada and you want to bring in more people."

Manjinder Singh stated:

"I think even Canada doesn't know what they are looking for at this point."

Scott Barbeau added:

"Train and hire Canadians!! We have many, many youths and younger Canadians unemployed due to Canada's asinine immigration policies."

Canada warns travellers ahead of World Cup

YEN.com.gh also reported that Canada had cautioned foreigners planning to travel to the country for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The country urged applicants not to trust agents who make false promises about helping them relocate.

It said individuals who submit fake documents during the application process could also be banned from entering Canada.

Source: YEN.com.gh