Gossips24TV reported on Monday, July 27, 2026, that Nana Yaw Bonsu posed as a pastor to win the trust of women across Ghana and Nigeria

Bonsu allegedly told victims that God revealed they were destined to marry him, before persuading them to invest thousands of dollars into his tyre business

Police arrested the pastor following allegations from more than 10 women who claim they lost substantial sums of money and never received the promised marriages

A self-proclaimed Ghanaian pastor, Nana Yaw Bonsu Kwarteng, has been arrested by police following accusations that he ran an elaborate romance scam targeting more than 10 women in Ghana and Nigeria.

Police arrest self-proclaimed Ghanaian pastor Nana Yaw Bonsu Kwarteng for alleged romance fraud scheme. Photo source: AnnaStills/Getty Images, RODGER BOSCH/AFP, @nana_bonsu_yaw/Instagram

Source: Getty Images

Popular Ghanaian blogger Gossips24TV shared the allegations and the arrest by the Ghana Police Service on Instagram on Monday, July 27, 2026, igniting widespread outrage across social media.

How Pastor Bonsu allegedly ran the scam

According to the allegations, Bonsu presented himself as a Ghanaian pastor and told his targets that divine revelation had shown them to be his future wives.

Using this spiritual framing, he reportedly cultivated deep emotional connections with multiple women at the same time, making promises of love, marriage, and a shared future together.

Once he had gained their trust, Bonsu allegedly encouraged the women to invest thousands of dollars into what he described as his tyre business, assuring them the returns would fund their life together after marriage.

Victims claim the marriages never materialised, and they were left with nothing to show for their investments.

The allegations also state that Bonsu was already married while pursuing these women, adding another layer of betrayal to the reported scheme.

His wife Sally Akosua Amoasah is also facing accusations of being involved in the alleged romance scam scheme and is reported to have also been apprehended by the police.

The two have reportedly been charged and arraigned before the court, with legal proceedings currently ongoing.

The Instagram post detailing the arrest of Nana Yaw Bonsu is below:

Ghanaians react to Nana Yaw Bonsu's arrest

The news of Nana Yaw Bonsu's arrest drew sharp and divided reactions among Ghanaians online.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users below:

Akuaampoh said:

"You can't chop a woman's money and go scot-free unless she doesn't want to mind you, lol. You'll never be respected as an opportunist man. A man is one who works hard to take care of his woman and not the other way round. He must be ashamed of himself."

qwesi__yung added:

"If it was their ordinary boyfriend that asked, they would've said they can't help broke guys now Pastor, show them the real movie, not the acted one o."

jk37758 wrote:

"Why are some of these women so desperate for marriage? Yes, hmmm."

Ghanaian pastor Richmond Akwasi Frimpong arrested

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Pastor Richmond Akwasi Frimpong's arrest for allegedly attempting to bury a five-month-old baby girl alive in Abofrem, prompting a police investigation.

The harrowing incident unfolded under the cover of night, raising urgent questions about the safety and welfare of vulnerable children within the community.

Source: YEN.com.gh