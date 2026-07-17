The Uganda Police Force confirmed that a school bus carrying pupils from King David Junior School crashed in Kapchorwa District on Thursday, July 16

The Isuzu bus was returning to Kampala from a school excursion to Sipi Falls when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle

Anguished parents and relatives gathered at the school gates on Friday morning after news of the crash spread through the night

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At least 20 pupils and one adult have died after a school bus carrying children from King David Junior School in Kampala crashed in eastern Uganda on Thursday evening, July 16, 2025.

Tragedy strikes as 20 students returning from an excursion die in a school bus crash. Image credit: BBC, Emma 256/Facebook, galaxyfmug/Instagram

Source: UGC

The Uganda Police Force confirmed the deaths following the accident in Chekwatit Village, Kimawa Parish, Kawowo Sub-county, Kapchorwa District.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene shortly after receiving a report of the crash at around 8 pm.

How the Kapchorwa crash happened

The Isuzu bus, registration number UA 108BQ, belonging to King David Junior School in Ndejje, had been transporting pupils home to Kampala after a school excursion to Sipi Falls.

According to the Uganda Police Force, the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road, struck a large stone along the roadside, and overturned.

"The crash claimed the lives of one adult male and 20 pupils, while three adult males and several juveniles sustained injuries," police said in a statement.

Grief descends on King David Junior School

As word of the tragedy travelled through the night and into the early hours of Friday, July 17, parents, relatives and community members made their way to the school in Kampala, desperate to learn whether their children were safe.

For many, the news they received was unbearable. Videos and photographs shared online captured scenes of raw grief at the school gates, with women weeping, wailing and crying out as the reality of what had happened set in. Friends and relatives held one another, struggling to offer comfort in the face of a loss that defied easy expression. Others stood motionless, their faces hollowed by shock.

The death of at least 20 young children in a single evening has left the entire community shattered, with families confronting a kind of grief that no parent should ever be forced to bear.

Source: YEN.com.gh