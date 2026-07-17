Iran's official visa portal confirmed that only one African nation qualifies for its visa waiver arrangements

Egypt is the sole African country on the list, alongside nine other nations, including Turkey, China, and Kazakhstan

Citizens of major African nations such as Nigeria and Ghana must follow the standard visa application process

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Iran has confirmed that Egypt is the only African country whose citizens qualify under its visa waiver programme, placing the North African nation on a short list of just ten countries worldwide that are exempt from the Islamic Republic's standard visa application process.

Iran confirms only 1 African country which is eligible for visa waiver programme in 2026. Image credit: CNN

Source: UGC

The information, according to Legit.ng, comes directly from Iran's official electronic visa portal, managed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which outlines which foreign nationals may enter the country without going through conventional application procedures.

Countries covered by Iran's visa waiver

Alongside Egypt, the nine other nations whose citizens benefit from the waiver arrangement are Azerbaijan, Turkey, Syria, Georgia, Armenia, China, Iraq, Oman, and Kazakhstan.

Citizens of these countries are covered by internal laws, formal approvals, and bilateral agreements, allowing them to bypass the typical visa requirements before travelling to Iran.

A separate and distinct category applies to nationals of Lebanon, Venezuela, and Malaysia, who are permitted to obtain their entry permits upon arrival at designated entry points, subject to specific conditions.

How the System Works for Other Travellers

For nationalities not covered by either of those arrangements, Iran provides an online visa application portal through which travellers can apply ahead of their trip.

However, citizens of certain countries are not permitted to use the digital platform and are instead required to apply in person at the nearest Iranian embassy.

Iran's foreign ministry also acknowledges that some nationals may be ineligible for a visa altogether, owing to political and diplomatic considerations. Those individuals are advised to contact their nearest Iranian embassy for guidance on their specific circumstances.

For the overwhelming majority of African nations, Egypt's position on the waiver list is the exception rather than the rule. Citizens of countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, and Kenya do not feature in any of Iran's exemption categories, meaning they are required to complete either the standard online application or, depending on their nationality, visit an Iranian embassy in person to secure entry permission.

Egypt's inclusion reflects the longstanding diplomatic and bilateral ties between Cairo and Tehran, which have evolved over the years into formal travel arrangements not extended to most other countries on the continent.

Rwanda under Paul Kagame has confirmed that it grants visas upon arrival to citizens of every country in the world. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Rwanda confirms visa-on-arrival for travellers from all countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Rwanda confirmed that it grants visas upon arrival to citizens of every country in the world, positioning the East African nation among the most accessible travel destinations globally.

The Directorate General of Immigration and Emigration in Rwanda released details of the country's immigration framework, which has been in operation since 1 January 2018.

Under this framework, no traveller is required to apply for a visa before arriving in Rwanda, regardless of their nationality.

Source: YEN.com.gh