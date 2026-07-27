A self-proclaimed Ghanaian pastor, Nana Yaw Bonsu Kwarteng, was arrested after allegedly running a romance scam targeting over 10 women in Ghana and Nigeria

A video surfaced on July 14, 2026, showing the married pastor on a date with one of his alleged victims, discussing engagement ring sizes

His wife, Sally Akosua Amoasah, was also apprehended by police and accused of actively participating in the alleged scheme

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A video of self-proclaimed Ghanaian pastor Nana Yaw Bonsu Kwarteng sitting across from a woman and discussing engagement ring sizes has gone viral, days after his arrest on suspicion of orchestrating a romance scam against more than 10 women across Ghana and Nigeria.

Self-proclaimed pastor Nana Yaw Bonsu faces charges for running a romance scam, duping women in Ghana and Nigeria while exploiting his spiritual image. Image credit: iStock, nana_bonsu_yaw/Instagram

Source: UGC

On July 14, 2026, an Instagram account called nana_bonsu_yaw, which appears to have been created specifically to expose the pastor's alleged activities, shared footage of Bonsu on what looked like a romantic outing with one of his reported victims.

In the clip, he could be heard discussing ring preferences and promising that the ring would arrive shortly.

The account's caption was scathing, describing Bonsu as a man who "will act like he has a business challenge, and always cry to them for money; they will be helping him, thinking he is a genuine man that was just going through a challenging phase."

The post went on to allege that he had gone as far as involving a victim's sister in planning a fake engagement proposal, calling it a hallmark of "how real Nana Bonsu plays."

The video gained wider attention after popular Ghanaian blogger Gossips24TV shared details of the arrest by the Ghana Police Service on Instagram on Monday, July 27, 2026, sparking a wave of outrage online.

The Instagram post below contains the video of Nana Yaw Bonsu allegedly on a date with one of his alleged victims.

How 'Pastor ' Nana Yaw's alleged scam worked

According to the allegations, Bonsu crafted a spiritual persona to reel in his targets.

He allegedly told women that God had shared through divine prophecy that they were destined to be his wife, then used that framing to build emotional intimacy with multiple women simultaneously.

Once he had cultivated their trust, he allegedly asked them to invest thousands of dollars into his tyre business, assuring them the returns would go towards building a future together after marriage. Victims say no marriage ever materialised, and their money was never returned.

A particularly damaging detail in the allegations is that Bonsu was already married throughout the entire period he was making these promises.

His wife, Sally Akosua Amoasah, is not merely a bystander in the case. She too has been arrested and is accused of playing an active role in facilitating the scheme.

The nana_bonsu_yaw Instagram account directed pointed words at her in the caption:

"Your husband dates multiple women, collects their monies, and you help him with the scheme; what a woman you are."

Both Bonsu and Amoasah have reportedly been charged and arraigned before a court, with legal proceedings currently ongoing.

Court orders arrest of KOKA

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an Accra Circuit Court ordered the arrest of Kweku Osei Korankye Asiedu, popularly known as KOKA, a marketer and communicator for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), after he failed to appear before it to answer criminal charges.

KOKA was expected in court to face charges of threat of death and publication of false news. When the case was referred, he was nowhere to be found.

Chief Inspector Wisdom Alorwu, prosecuting on behalf of the state, informed the court that the accused had been properly notified of the hearing date but chose not to attend, calling his behaviour disrespectful to the court.

Source: YEN.com.gh