TikToker Ama Parone posted a photo of herself in a Black Stars jersey beside a luxury car as fans flooded the comments

She captioned the post with an emotional plea, hinting at a traumatic experience linked to a video circulating online

Followers shared mixed reactions to her post, with many reaching out to offer support and words of encouragement

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Ghanaian TikToker Ama Parone has broken her silence following an alleged video that reportedly went viral and sparked widespread conversation online.

Ghanaian TikToker Ama Parone shares an emotional post amid an alleged trending video eliciting mixed reactions from fans. Image credit: @loved_825/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a post that caught the attention of many followers, Ama Parone shared a photo of herself dressed in a Ghana Black Stars jersey, posing beside a luxury car.

Playing in the background was Bernice Offei's popular song 'Hold On', a choice that many observers felt carried emotional weight given the circumstances.

The caption she attached to the post was brief but telling.

"God help me survive this trauma 🥹🥹💔," she wrote, offering her first public acknowledgement of the distress she appeared to be experiencing.

The TikTok post below has Ama Parone opening up about her pain amid conversations surrounding the alleged trending video.

Fans rally around Ama Parone

The post drew a flood of responses from followers who offered sympathy, questions, and words of encouragement. Reactions were mixed, with some fans asking what had happened while others chose simply to show solidarity.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a selection of comments from the post below:

🅿️hina Babe👩🏾‍⚕️ said:

"A world full of sinners who are judging sinners 😏 Herrr God have mercy on us all. Sending hugs, dear."

Kathy wrote:

"Why didn't you stop him from recording 🤔 I feel sad for you. All shall pass."

respectwoman30 asked:

"What happened 😭😭😭."

Akua Agyenim Boatemaa commented:

"Give time some time, my dear. Everything will be fine."

Damoah Kwaku added:

"It is well my sister. Just get urself up and take it easy on yourself."

An old video of Lynx Radio's Ama Parone thanking Kessben FM's DJ KA resurfaces amid his trending controversy. Image credit: DJ KA, @okodietrends

Source: Facebook

Ama Parone Credits DJ KA for Her Media Start

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an old interview featuring Ama Parone resurfaced online, drawing fresh attention as Kessben FM's DJ KA continues to trend across Ghanaian social media.

DJ KA, whose real name is Rexford Adu Ntim, has been at the centre of intense online debate since Tuesday, July 21, 2026, after a controversial video began circulating and ignited widespread discussion.

In the middle of that storm, social media users dug up an older clip of Ama Parone speaking warmly about the Kessben FM presenter and the role he played in shaping her broadcasting career.

Source: YEN.com.gh