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An old clip of Lynx Radio's Ama Parone crediting DJ KA for launching her media career has resurfaced as the Kessben FM presenter trends online

DJ KA has been at the centre of widespread social media discussion since Tuesday, July 21, 2026, after a controversial video went viral

Some users have linked Ama Parone to the controversial footage, though no verified evidence supports the claim and she has not addressed it publicly

An old interview featuring Lynx Radio presenter Ama Parone has resurfaced online, drawing fresh attention as Kessben FM's DJ KA continues to trend across Ghanaian social media.

An old video of Lynx Radio's Ama Parone thanking Kessben FM's DJ KA resurfaces amid his trending controversy. Image credit: DJ KA, @okodietrends

Source: Facebook

DJ KA, whose real name is Rexford Adu Ntim, has been at the centre of intense online debate since Tuesday, July 21, 2026, after a controversial video began circulating and ignited widespread discussion.

In the middle of that storm, social media users dug up an older clip of Ama Parone speaking warmly about the Kessben FM presenter and the role he played in shaping her broadcasting career.

Ama Parone Credits DJ KA for Her Media Start

In the resurfaced footage, the Lynx Radio presenter spoke candidly about how DJ KA opened doors for her at the beginning of her journey in the industry.

She suggested that without his support and belief in her abilities, she may never have entered the media space at all.

She acknowledged his guidance as a significant factor in her development as a presenter.

The clip, clearly recorded well before the current controversy, has taken on a different dimension in the context of the ongoing discussion surrounding DJ KA.

Unverified Claims Surround the Resurfaced Clip

Alongside the old interview, some social media users have circulated claims suggesting that Ama Parone is the woman featured in DJ KA's controversial video.

However, there is no verified evidence to support those claims, and Ama Parone has not made any public statement confirming or denying that she is the individual in question.

The identity of the woman in the circulating footage remains unconfirmed.

The combination of the resurfaced clip and the unverified rumours has generated strong reactions online.

The TikTok video of Ama Parone thanking DJ KA is below.

Reactions to the Resurfaced Ama Parone Video

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments responding to the clip.

@Yaa sika wrote:

"🥰🤔hmmm. So this era de3, a guy can't help a lady without sleeping with her.. oh so sad."

@Nana K said:

"And you thought he was doing that for free 😅."

@Davideeez 😁 commented:

"They will use the name of God to cover things."

@Ruth1 added:

"I am feeling sorry for the lady involved."

DJ KA breaks silence amid trending video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kessben FM radio presenter Rexford Kwaku Ntim, popularly known as DJ KA, has made a public outing amid the ongoing controversy surrounding an alleged leaked video.

The Kumasi-based radio personality's decision came at a particularly charged moment.

Source: YEN.com.gh