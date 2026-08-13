Santasi Cardi B's husband surprised her with a brand-new white Jetour during what is believed to be their wedding reception

The Ghanaian TikTok star, also known as Pricilla Amoako, was blindfolded and led through a crowd before the car was revealed

The couple had tied the knot in a colourful traditional wedding ceremony on August 7, 2026, sparking congratulatory messages

Ghanaian content creator Santasi Cardi B has received a lavish wedding gift from her husband as the couple continue to celebrate their marriage.

TikToker Santasi Cardi B's husband surprises her with a brand new car as a wedding gift. Image credit: @famousevent

Source: TikTok

The Ghanaian TikTok personality was left overwhelmed with excitement after her husband gifted her with a brand-new white Jetour during what is believed to be their wedding reception.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on August 12, 2026, Santasi Cardi B, who was dressed in a beautiful red outfit, was seen being blindfolded by her husband as he led her through a large crowd.

With guests gathered around, her husband guided her towards a particular location where the surprise gift had been parked.

TikToker Santasi Cardi B receives car gift

Moments later, the blindfold was removed, revealing a white Jetour believed to have been presented to her as a wedding gift.

Santasi Cardi B appeared completely stunned by the sight of the car.

Filled with amazement and excitement, she immediately jumped and hugged her husband as those around them watched the touching moment.

The sweet gesture was believed to have taken place during the reception of their wedding, adding another memorable moment to the celebrations.

TikToker Santasi Cardi B ties the knot

Santasi Cardi B, also known as Pricilla Amoako, recently tied the knot with her husband in a colourful Ghanaian traditional wedding ceremony.

The private ceremony, which took place on Friday, August 7, 2026, saw the couple dressed in beautiful matching Kente outfits as they celebrated their union with family and loved ones.

The latest video has since attracted attention on social media, with many viewers reacting to the gift and the apparent excitement on Santasi Cardi B’s face when she discovered her wedding gift.

The TikTok video of Santasi Cardi B is below.

Reactions to Santasi Cardi B's wedding gift

Viewers were moved by the moment, with many flooding the comments section with their thoughts.

@Festus Grand wrote:

"My question is, where have you people been getting this kind of men from? Some of us ladies are not lucky in life, but God's time is the best; we are hopeful to get one one day."

@🦋NANA💕ADWOA🤍OLA💚MAAME Ba♉ said:

"I hope this is not setting too??😒"

@✨💫miamia2🌹🔐 commented:

"God please I beg am waiting for my own turn. Congratulations dear🥰"

TikToker Quecy Official's girlfriend flaunts ring

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Viral content creators Akosua Diqson and her boyfriend Quecy Official are reportedly having a wedding.

The influential online sensations, who have been dating for over a year, are yet to announce their marital milestone.

Videos from what appears to be their marital function have surfaced on social media.

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Source: YEN.com.gh