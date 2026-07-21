Ghanaian gospel musician Anita Afriyie shared a hospital video on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, announcing the arrival of her newborn

The clip featured a man believed to be the baby's father, though his face was not clearly visible and his identity remains undisclosed

Anita Afriyie confirmed the baby's gender in the comments section, responding directly to fans who asked whether she had a boy or a girl

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Ghanaian gospel musician Anita Afriyie has added a new chapter to her life, welcoming a baby girl just days after her pregnancy photos set social media buzzing.

Ghanaian gospel musician Anita Afriyie welcomes a baby days after flaunting a baby bump. Image credit: Anita Afriyie

Source: TikTok

The singer broke the news on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, through a heartwarming video posted across her social media pages.

Filmed at the hospital shortly after delivery, the clip showed a visibly joyful Anita Afriyie celebrating the arrival of her child.

Also featured in the video was the man believed to be the father of the baby, seated beside her, though his face remained out of clear view throughout, leaving fans without a formal introduction.

Anita Afriyie confirms baby girl

The post drew an immediate wave of congratulations, with fans, fellow musicians and well-wishers rushing to the comment section to send their love.

The hospital video itself did not make the baby's gender obvious, prompting a follower to ask directly.

Anita Afriyie put the curiosity to rest by confirming in the comments that she had given birth to a baby girl, sending her supporters into further celebration.

The announcement brings a close to days of online speculation that followed the gospel musician's decision to share content showing off her baby bump.

Those posts had set tongues wagging, with many followers piecing things together and concluding she was expecting once again.

The TikTok video of Anita Afriyie is below:

Reactions to Anita Afriyie's new baby

Fans flooded the comment section with warm messages after the news broke.

@Call me Hermy wrote:

"@Ama Tumi 👁 congratulations God's favorite."

@Nyarkowaaa said:

"❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations mama 🥰🥰🥰."

@Biggle commented:

"I tap into dis blessings...amenooo. congratulations."

@linebe added:

"Congratulations maa"

Anita Afriyie speaks on broken heart and divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Anita Afriyie, a Ghanaian gospel musician, opened up regarding her painful divorce from her husband, Dan Kwabena Junior.

Her remarks about the emotional toll of infidelity and heartache have sparked significant engagement online, as many empathise with her challenging experience.

Source: YEN.com.gh