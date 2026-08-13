Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu, known as KOKA, broke his silence after weeks of detention by EOCO, sharing that he has not been feeling well

An Accra Circuit Court issued a bench warrant for KOKA's arrest on July 26 after he failed to appear to answer charges of threat of death and publication of false news

KOKA allegedly threatened to kill EOCO staff in a May 29 video, and a separate video claimed there was a presidential order to starve NPP figure Dennis Miracles Aboagye

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NPP communicator and marketer Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu, widely known as KOKA, has spoken publicly for the first time following weeks of detention by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), saying he has been unwell and is currently receiving treatment.

Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu, known as KOKA, breaks his silence after weeks in detention, as his physical condition during an interview sparks concern among fans. Image credit: Dek360/TikTok

Source: UGC

A Facebook video shared by GHBRIAN on August 12, 2026, showed KOKA breaking his silence with the words:

"I'm not feeling well."

Before his public statement, KOKA was at the centre of a serious legal battle.

An Accra Circuit Court issued a bench warrant for his arrest on July 26, 2026, after he failed to show up to face charges of threat of death and publication of false news.

Chief Inspector Wisdom Alorwu, prosecuting, told the court that KOKA had been properly notified of the hearing but chose not to appear, with the officer describing the absence as disrespectful to the court. The case was subsequently adjourned to August 25, 2026.

According to the prosecution, the trouble began on May 29, 2026, when KOKA allegedly appeared in a video and directed a chilling message at EOCO staff:

"We know the officers' houses, we know where they stay, and we will kill you."

EOCO staff were listed as the complainants in the case.

KOKA was invited for questioning on July 14, 2026, over the circulating footage.

A second video, dated July 13, 2026, also drew the attention of prosecutors, in which he allegedly claimed there was "an order from above, the Presidency, that no one should bring food to Dennis Miracles Aboagye," who was then assisting EOCO with investigations.

Alleged fallout after KOKA's videos

The prosecution argued that the statement about Dennis Miracles Aboagye was false and designed to mislead the public, provoke unrest, and interfere with the lawful duties of EOCO officials.

The consequences, prosecutors alleged, were immediate.

Following the publication of KOKA's videos, the driver of EOCO's Executive Director was allegedly trailed by around 20 unidentified men on motorbikes in what appeared to be a planned attack.

EOCO personnel also reportedly experienced widespread fear as a result of KOKA's statements.

KOKA was later arrested, and during police investigations, he allegedly admitted to the offences in a caution statement.

The Facebook post below captures KOKA’s current state after spending weeks in detention.

Reactions to KOKA's release

Social media users responded with a mixture of amusement and scepticism after news of KOKA's condition and release emerged.

Memuna Salam wrote:

"Who say man no dey."

Ayewornu Isaac commented:

"When a tortoise 🐢 sees the bush is on fire 🔥, it abandons its ancestors' style of walking and adopts a new style of walking. Oootwaaaaa!!!"

Orlorjor Saminy added:

"Nanniama 🤣."

Peller released after 5 days in Police detention

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian content creator and streamer Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, is a free man again after spending five days in police custody.

His management has confirmed his release to the relief of fans online.

The trouble began when Peller was stopped by police officers while returning from a shoot in the Lekki area of Lagos.

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Source: YEN.com.gh