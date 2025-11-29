Ex-Black Stars attacking midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has revealed a stunning twist behind his shock move to Barcelona

The former Tottenham star lifted the lid during an appearance on the UNSCRIPTED podcast with Josh Mansour

Boateng said he was close to signing when he found out Lionel Messi had a huge say in whether he joined

Kevin-Prince Boateng has revealed that Lionel Messi ultimately held the power to decide whether his unexpected transfer to Barcelona would be approved.

The former Ghana international joined the Catalan club from Sassuolo in January 2019 on a loan deal with an €8 million option to buy.

Kevin Prince Boateng essentially says his transfer was decided by Lionel Messi at the time. Photo: Quality Sport Images.

The move shocked fans across Europe, but Boateng now says it only happened because Messi gave his blessing.

Now, years later, the former Ghana international has explained on the YouTube podcast Unscripted that the entire agreement rested on Messi’s approval.

Boateng arrived in Spain under immediate scrutiny. Old interviews resurfaced suggesting he had admired Real Madrid as a teenager and had even claimed that with more discipline he could have played for Los Blancos.

These comments raised eyebrows among Barcelona supporters, but he quickly dismissed the controversy in his first press conference.

Standing before reporters, he heaped praise on Messi, calling him “the best player in this world and every world,” and insisting there was no room for misunderstanding.

For Boateng, sharing a dressing room with Messi and Luis Suárez, whom he described as the best striker in the world, was a privilege he did not take lightly.

He also explained that while he could operate in multiple roles, the number nine position suited him best at that stage of his career.

Kevin-Prince Boateng joined Barcelona in 2019 on a season-long loan from Sassuolo. Photo: Jeroen Meuwsen.

Boateng made clear he did not expect to walk into the starting lineup, acknowledging the extraordinary talent within the squad. His aim, he said, was to contribute experience, add depth, and earn an extended stay by performing well.

However, the story behind the deal, as Boateng now tells it, was far more dramatic than anyone knew at the time.

According to him, every key figure at the club had already approved the transfer. Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, manager Ernesto Valverde, and both sporting directors—including Eric Abidal—were in agreement.

The paperwork was nearly ready, and Boateng believed he simply had to show up the next day to sign. Then came an unexpected twist.

On the podcast, Boateng revealed that the transfer came to a sudden halt because one final person still had to give the green light: Lionel Messi.

“If Messi had said no, the transfer wouldn’t have happened,” he said. Despite support from all the executives, the club insisted they needed to consult their captain before finalising the move. Boateng went to bed that night fully aware that his dream opportunity depended on Messi’s approval. “He had that power,” Boateng emphasised. “If he had refused, I wouldn’t have signed for Barcelona.”

