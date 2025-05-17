Lionel Messi owns a lavish 16,000-square-metre estate near Cala Tarida, complete with eight bedrooms, two swimming pools, a private cinema, and a spa

In addition to his mansion, Messi has expanded into Ibiza’s hospitality sector with the MiM Ibiza Es Vivé boutique hotel, reflecting his strong connection to the island’s upscale lifestyle

The property has faced criticism from climate activists due to its carbon footprint, igniting a broader debate about the environmental consequences of luxury celebrity estates

Lionel Messi’s summer retreat in Ibiza paints a picture of luxury, seclusion, and elite indulgence, but it also stirs environmental concerns.

The Argentine legend's €11 million estate near Cala Tarida has become a symbol of opulence and the complex relationship between fame and sustainability.

Source: Getty Images

A Mediterranean dream

Spanning an impressive 16,000 square metres, Messi’s Ibiza mansion is a modern summer palace. It boasts eight lavish bedrooms that can comfortably host up to 16 guests.

The estate is designed for ultimate relaxation, featuring dual swimming pools, a private cinema, a spa, and panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea.

It provides a quiet, luxurious escape for the World Cup winner and his close-knit circle, far from the public eye.

From guest to owner

Messi’s love for Ibiza predates his real estate investment.

Before purchasing the mansion in 2022, he was known to rent similar villas on the island, sometimes paying as much as €350,000 per week.

The purchase reflects not just his financial capacity but also a deeper emotional connection to the island, a hotspot long favoured by celebrities seeking both glamour and privacy.

A broader footprint in Ibiza

In addition to his private residence, Messi owns the MiM Ibiza Es Vivé, a boutique hotel with 52 rooms styled in elegant Art Deco.

The hotel’s rooftop Sky Bar offers stunning sea views and attracts guests who want a taste of the high-end lifestyle Messi enjoys.

Environmental backlash

Despite the mansion’s beauty, environmental activists have raised concerns.

Critics point to the ecological toll of such luxury developments, questioning building permits and highlighting the broader carbon footprint tied to celebrity lifestyles.

This criticism reflects a growing global awareness of sustainability—even in elite circles.

The allure of Ibiza

Once a bohemian escape, Ibiza has evolved into a playground for the world’s wealthy.

Yet, glimpses of that luxury are accessible: boutique hotels start at €200 per night, villa rentals from €3,000 weekly, and beach clubs offer day experiences.

Ibiza, with its mix of charm and extravagance, remains a favourite—even for icons like Lionel Messi.

Source: YEN.com.gh